Draft Pick Countdown, No. 5: Mike Alstott, the 'A-Train,' Was Never Derailed

Editor's Note: This is the sixth story on our countdown of the 10-best Purdue draft picks in NFL history, and joining the list at No. 5 is Mike Alstott.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — One of the most physical and bruising runners of all-time, Mike Alstott, is the first reveal of the top five of Purdue's best draft picks in NFL history.

Nicknamed the "A-Train," Alstott was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round with the 35th overall pick.

His career at Purdue was one of the most dominant that has ever been witnessed in West Lafayette and his success continued into the NFL, as he spent half of his career as a Pro Bowl running back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What Mike Alstott did at Purdue

The fullback who donned the cowboy collar and craved contact became one of the most elite rushers in school history by the time he touched the grass of Ross-Ade Stadium for the final time.

He still holds Boilermakers records for rushing yards in a season (1,436 in 1995) and career (3,635) and the most 100-yard rushing games in a season (9 in 1995) and career (16).

Alstott became the only Purdue player in school history to be named Most Valuable Player three times and to have more than 2,500 career rushing yards and 1,000 career receiving yards.

He ranks second in Purdue history in career rushing touchdowns (39), in rushing yards in a single game (264 in 1995 versus rival Indiana) and in rushing touchdowns in a single game (4, which he did three different times).

As a senior, Alstott was honored as an All-American, consensus All-Big Ten and finished 11th in the Heisman Trophy voting that year.

In 2006, he was inducted into the Purdue Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame. He is also enshrined in the Indiana Football Hall of Fame.

What Mike Alstott did in the NFL

Tampa Bay used Alstott as a primarily running fullback rather than a blocking one, which was very uncommon in the era. In his rookie campaign, Alstott was named second-team All-Pro.

After his rookie season, he went on to make six consecutive Pro Bowls and earned first-team All-Pro accolades three times from 1997-1999. In the span of making his six consecutive Pro Bowls, the "A-Train" rushed for 42 of his 58 career rushing touchdowns.

In 2002, he helped the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl XXXVII victory over the Oakland Raiders 48-21. Alstott scored the first Super Bowl touchdown in Tampa Bay franchise history. He rushed for 15 yards and had five receptions for 43 yards in the game.

Alstott played all 12 years of his NFL career with the Buccaneers and was inducted into their Ring of Honor in 2015.

