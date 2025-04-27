Minnesota Lands Transfer Pledge From Ex-Purdue Offensive Lineman
Another former Boilermaker is headed to the Twin Cities. Over the weekend, ex-Purdue offensive lineman Jaden Ball announced his commitment to play for PJ Fleck and Minnesota. He will have all four years of eligibility remaining after spending just one season in West Lafayette.
Ball made his announcement with a social media post on Saturday. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive lineman will provide the Gophers with size and depth in the trenches for the upcoming 2025 campaign.
Ball is the second former Purdue player to commit to the Golden Gophers during the offseason. Earlier this spring, defensive lineman Mo Omonode announced his transfer to Minnesota to continue his college football career.
Last season, Ball utilized a redshirt season and did not appear in any games for the Boilermakers. Still, he was expected to compete for a role along the front lines in West Lafayette for the 2025 campaign. That could be the case in Minnesota, as well.
Minnesota is coming off a season in which they finished with an 8-5 record. Under Fleck, the Gophers are 56-39 and have appeared in six bowl games in eight years. Minnesota is a perfect 6-0 in the postseason.
On Saturday, Oct. 11, Ball and Omonode will see their former team on the field when Purdue travels to Huntington Bank Stadium for a showdown against Minnesota.
