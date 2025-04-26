Purdue Football Adds Former Georgia OL, 4-Star Prospect From Transfer Portal
Purdue added another offensive lineman through the transfer portal this week. Former Georgia lineman Marques Easley committed to the program, becoming the fifth transfer offensive lineman in 2025 to pledge to the Boilermakers.
Easley comes to Purdue after spending one season at Georgia. The 6-foot-6, 325-pound offensive lineman appeared in two games during his freshman season with the Bulldogs and will have all four years of eligibility remaining.
Easley entered the transfer portal shortly after he was indefinitely suspended by UGA Kirby Smart following an arrest on a reckless driving charge in Athens, per RedandBlack.com.
As a high school prospect, Easley was a four-star offensive lineman out of Kankakee, Ill. He was ranked as the No. 161 overall prospect in the class and the No. 5 player out of Illinois. Easley held more than 30 offers and ultimately decided to commit to Georgia.
Now, Easley will be continuing his college football career a little closer to home at Purdue. He will be expected to compete immediately for a major role along the offensive line as coach Barry Odom and his staff look to rebuild in the trenches.
Easley joins other transfer offensive linemen such as Jude McCoskey (Indiana State), Tyrell Green (Eastern Kentucky), Bradyn Joiner (Auburn) and Marc Nave Jr. (Kentucky) to commit to Purdue during the offseason. He is also the third former Georgia player to join the Boilermakers, along with receivers Nitro Tuggle and Michael Jackson III.
