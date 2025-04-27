Former Colorado, Arkansas Defensive Back Commits to Purdue
Barry Odom and the Purdue coaching staff added experience to the secondary over the weekend. On Saturday, the Boilermakers landed a transfer pledge from former Arkansas and Colorado safety Myles Slusher. It's another major addition during the offseason for the program.
Slusher will head to West Lafayette with one season of eligibility remaining. He played at Arkansas from 2020-22 and spent the 2023 campaign at Colorado. The defensive back did not play during the 2024 season.
Slusher is familiar with Odom, who was the defensive coordinator and safeties coach from 2020-22 at Arkansas. It could make the defensive back's transition to West Lafayette much smoother than if he had transferred to another program.
Across four seasons of college football, Slusher has appeared in 27 games — 23 coming at Arkansas. During his time with the Razorbacks, he accounted for 93 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five passes defended, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.
In his lone season at Colorado, Slusher played in four games and finished the year with 17 tackles and a sack.
Odom and the Purdue staff have been forced to utilize the transfer portal at a high level since arriving in December. Dozens of players under the previous regime have decided to explore new opportunities, leaving several roster spots open heading into the 2025 campaign.
