Big Ten Draft Tracker: The Latest on League Players in Thursday's NFL Draft
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The NFL Draft is finally here, and there are talented players all across the Big Ten Conference that will await being selected into the professional ranks.
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is among a group of signal-callers poised to be taken in the first round. It's all but certain that Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and BYU's Zach Wilson will be selected with the first two picks. Behind them is Fields, Alabama's Mac Jones and North Dakota State's Trey Lance. All five should find new homes Thursday night.
While the offensive side of the football could quite possibly dominate the early stages of the draft, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons will be highly coveted by teams in need of a defensive player.
We'll be tracking each Big Ten player picked throughout every round of this year's draft. Below is a list of the top prospects from the conference, and the 2021 NFL Draft schedule which includes dates, start times and how to watch or listen.
Here's the latest:
Herbstreit: Dream scenario is Rondale Moore to Chiefs
6:25 p.m ET – ESPN college football analysts were doing extensive pre-draft work and in one segment, they were talking about the best marriages for some unsung prospects. Kirk Herbstreit, the former Ohio State quarterback, thought that Purdue wide receiver would be great teaming up with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City.
"Why not give Patty Mahomes one more piece?'' Herbstreit said. "Give him Rondale Moore. Monster year in '19, a superstar, and could you imagine Rondale Moore as one more featured option in that offense? They said dream scenario. That's one.''
Desmond Howard likes the idea of Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith reuniting with his Alabama quarterback, Tua Tagavailoa, in Miami. David Pollak liked nasty lineman Landon Dickerson going to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Top prospects available from the Big Ten
|Player
|Position
|School
Rashawn Slater
Offensive Tackle
Northwestern
Justin Fields
Quarterback
Ohio State
Micah Parsons
Linebacker
Penn State
Kwity Paye
Defensive End
Michigan
Greg Newsome II
Cornerback
Northwestern
Rashod Bateman
Wide Receiver
Minnesota
Jayson Oweh
Defensive End
Penn State
Jalen Mayfield
Offensive Tackle
Michigan
Rondale Moore
Wide Receiver
Purdue
Pat Freiermuth
Tight End
Penn State
Nico Collins
Wide Receiver
Michigan
Trey Sermon
Running Back
Ohio State
Benjamin St-Juste
Cornerback
Minnesota
Wyatt Davis
Guard
Ohio State
Shakur Brown
Cornerback
Michigan State
Jamar Johnson
Safety
Indiana
Pete Werner
Linebacker
Ohio State
Baron Browning
Linebacker
Ohio State
Shaun Wade
Corner Back
Ohio State
Daviyon Nixon
Defensive Tackle
Iowa
2021 NFL Draft Schedule
Day 1: Round 1
- When: Thursday, April 29
- Start time: 8 p.m. ET
- Channels: NFL Network, NFL Deportes ESPN, ABC
- Live stream: NFL.com, NFL mobile app, ESPN.com, ESPN app
- Radio: ESPN radio
Day 2: Rounds 2-3
- When: Friday, April 30
- Start time: 7 p.m. ET
- Channels: NFL Network, NFL Deportes ESPN, ABC
- Live stream: NFL.com, NFL mobile app, ESPN.com, ESPN app
- Radio: ESPN radio
Day 3: Rounds 4-7
- When: Saturday, May 1
- Start time: Noon ET
- Channels: NFL Network, NFL Deportes ESPN, ABC
- Live stream: NFL.com, NFL mobile app, ESPN.com, ESPN app
- Radio: ESPN radio
This story will be updated.
