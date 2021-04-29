Big Ten Draft Tracker: The Latest on League Players in Thursday's NFL Draft

The Big Ten Conference is full of talent heading to the NFL this season, headlined by Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater and Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The NFL Draft is finally here, and there are talented players all across the Big Ten Conference that will await being selected into the professional ranks.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is among a group of signal-callers poised to be taken in the first round. It's all but certain that Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and BYU's Zach Wilson will be selected with the first two picks. Behind them is Fields, Alabama's Mac Jones and North Dakota State's Trey Lance. All five should find new homes Thursday night.

While the offensive side of the football could quite possibly dominate the early stages of the draft, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons will be highly coveted by teams in need of a defensive player.

We'll be tracking each Big Ten player picked throughout every round of this year's draft. Below is a list of the top prospects from the conference, and the 2021 NFL Draft schedule which includes dates, start times and how to watch or listen.

Here's the latest:

Herbstreit: Dream scenario is Rondale Moore to Chiefs

6:25 p.m ET – ESPN college football analysts were doing extensive pre-draft work and in one segment, they were talking about the best marriages for some unsung prospects. Kirk Herbstreit, the former Ohio State quarterback, thought that Purdue wide receiver would be great teaming up with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City.

"Why not give Patty Mahomes one more piece?'' Herbstreit said. "Give him Rondale Moore. Monster year in '19, a superstar, and could you imagine Rondale Moore as one more featured option in that offense? They said dream scenario. That's one.''

Desmond Howard likes the idea of Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith reuniting with his Alabama quarterback, Tua Tagavailoa, in Miami. David Pollak liked nasty lineman Landon Dickerson going to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Top prospects available from the Big Ten

Player Position School Rashawn Slater Offensive Tackle Northwestern Justin Fields Quarterback Ohio State Micah Parsons Linebacker Penn State Kwity Paye Defensive End Michigan Greg Newsome II Cornerback Northwestern Rashod Bateman Wide Receiver Minnesota Jayson Oweh Defensive End Penn State Jalen Mayfield Offensive Tackle Michigan Rondale Moore Wide Receiver Purdue Pat Freiermuth Tight End Penn State Nico Collins Wide Receiver Michigan Trey Sermon Running Back Ohio State Benjamin St-Juste Cornerback Minnesota Wyatt Davis Guard Ohio State Shakur Brown Cornerback Michigan State Jamar Johnson Safety Indiana Pete Werner Linebacker Ohio State Baron Browning Linebacker Ohio State Shaun Wade Corner Back Ohio State Daviyon Nixon Defensive Tackle Iowa

2021 NFL Draft Schedule

Day 1: Round 1

When: Thursday, April 29

Thursday, April 29 Start time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Channels: NFL Network, NFL Deportes ESPN, ABC

NFL Network, NFL Deportes ESPN, ABC Live stream: NFL.com, NFL mobile app, ESPN.com, ESPN app

NFL.com, NFL mobile app, ESPN.com, ESPN app Radio: ESPN radio

Day 2: Rounds 2-3

When: Friday, April 30

Friday, April 30 Start time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Channels: NFL Network, NFL Deportes ESPN, ABC

NFL Network, NFL Deportes ESPN, ABC Live stream: NFL.com, NFL mobile app, ESPN.com, ESPN app

NFL.com, NFL mobile app, ESPN.com, ESPN app Radio: ESPN radio

Day 3: Rounds 4-7

When: Saturday, May 1

Saturday, May 1 Start time: Noon ET

Noon ET Channels: NFL Network, NFL Deportes ESPN, ABC

NFL Network, NFL Deportes ESPN, ABC Live stream: NFL.com, NFL mobile app, ESPN.com, ESPN app

NFL.com, NFL mobile app, ESPN.com, ESPN app Radio: ESPN radio

This story will be updated.

Become Part of the BoilermakersCountry Community!