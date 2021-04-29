BasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther SportsSI.com
Search

Big Ten Draft Tracker: The Latest on League Players in Thursday's NFL Draft

The Big Ten Conference is full of talent heading to the NFL this season, headlined by Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater and Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons.
Author:
Publish date:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The NFL Draft is finally here, and there are talented players all across the Big Ten Conference that will await being selected into the professional ranks. 

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is among a group of signal-callers poised to be taken in the first round. It's all but certain that Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and BYU's Zach Wilson will be selected with the first two picks. Behind them is Fields, Alabama's Mac Jones and North Dakota State's Trey Lance. All five should find new homes Thursday night. 

While the offensive side of the football could quite possibly dominate the early stages of the draft, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons will be highly coveted by teams in need of a defensive player. 

We'll be tracking each Big Ten player picked throughout every round of this year's draft. Below is a list of the top prospects from the conference, and the 2021 NFL Draft schedule which includes dates, start times and how to watch or listen. 

Here's the latest:

Herbstreit: Dream scenario is Rondale Moore to Chiefs

6:25 p.m ET – ESPN college football analysts were doing extensive pre-draft work and in one segment, they were talking about the best marriages for some unsung prospects. Kirk Herbstreit, the former Ohio State quarterback, thought that Purdue wide receiver would be great teaming up with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City.

"Why not give Patty Mahomes one more piece?'' Herbstreit said. "Give him Rondale Moore. Monster year in '19, a superstar, and could you imagine Rondale Moore as one more featured option in that offense? They said dream scenario. That's one.''

Desmond Howard likes the idea of Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith reuniting with his Alabama quarterback, Tua Tagavailoa, in Miami. David Pollak liked nasty lineman Landon Dickerson going to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Top prospects available from the Big Ten

PlayerPositionSchool

Rashawn Slater

Offensive Tackle

Northwestern

Justin Fields

Quarterback

Ohio State

Micah Parsons

Linebacker

Penn State

Kwity Paye

Defensive End

Michigan

Greg Newsome II

Cornerback

Northwestern

Rashod Bateman

Wide Receiver

Minnesota

Jayson Oweh

Defensive End

Penn State

Jalen Mayfield

Offensive Tackle

Michigan

Rondale Moore

Wide Receiver

Purdue

Pat Freiermuth

Tight End

Penn State

Nico Collins

Wide Receiver

Michigan

Trey Sermon

Running Back

Ohio State

Benjamin St-Juste

Cornerback

Minnesota

Wyatt Davis

Guard

Ohio State

Shakur Brown

Cornerback

Michigan State

Jamar Johnson

Safety

Indiana

Pete Werner

Linebacker

Ohio State

Baron Browning

Linebacker

Ohio State

Shaun Wade

Corner Back

Ohio State

Daviyon Nixon 

Defensive Tackle

Iowa

2021 NFL Draft Schedule

Day 1: Round 1

  • When: Thursday, April 29
  • Start time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Channels: NFL Network, NFL Deportes ESPN, ABC
  • Live stream: NFL.com, NFL mobile app, ESPN.com, ESPN app
  • Radio: ESPN radio

Day 2: Rounds 2-3 

  • When: Friday, April 30
  • Start time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Channels: NFL Network, NFL Deportes ESPN, ABC
  • Live stream: NFL.com, NFL mobile app, ESPN.com, ESPN app
  • Radio: ESPN radio

Day 3: Rounds 4-7 

  • When: Saturday, May 1
  • Start time: Noon ET
  • Channels: NFL Network, NFL Deportes ESPN, ABC
  • Live stream: NFL.com, NFL mobile app, ESPN.com, ESPN app
  • Radio: ESPN radio

This story will be updated. 

Become Part of the BoilermakersCountry Community!

JustinFields
Football

Big Ten Draft Tracker: The Latest on League Players in Thursday's NFL Draft

MarkEmmert
Other Sports

Report: NCAA Extends Contract for President Mark Emmert Through 2025

PurdueMackeyArenaMarchMadness
Football

Report: NCAA Transfer Rule Clears Final Hurdle

Nebraska freshman tight end Thomas Fidone
Football

Big Ten Daily: Nebraska Freshman Tight End Out With Knee Injury

DerrickBarnesNFLDraft
Football

Purdue Football Players Ranked by ESPN Ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft

RondaleMooreNFLDraft2
Football

ESPN Ranks Purdue's Rondale Moore Ninth-Best Receiver in Final Draft Rankings

JordanBohannonBigTenDaily
Basketball

Big Ten Daily: Jordan Bohannon Returns to Iowa

Former Boilermaker Players Kevin Sumlin, Bob Martin Among Donors Matching Gifts For Purdue Athletics
Football

Kevin Sumlin, Bob Martin Matching Donations for Purdue's Fund-Raising Event

PurdueBaseballvsIllinois3
Baseball

Purdue Baseball Fails to Record a Hit in 1-0 Loss to Illinois on Sunday