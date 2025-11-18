Devin Mockobee Opens Up on Injury, Future Plans and Reflects on Highlight at Purdue
Devin Mockobee didn't get to end his career at Purdue the way he would have liked. The running back suffered an ankle injury in the Boilermakers' 27-24 loss to Rutgers on Oct. 25. That would be the last game he'd ever play in West Lafayette.
On Nov. 3, coach Barry Odom confirmed that Mockobee sustained an injury that would sideline him for the remainder of the year, bringing an end to his career at Purdue. The Boilers still had four games left on the schedule at the time.
"It's unfortunate. You never want to go out that way to finish your senior season, with an injury with four games left," Mockobee told reporters on Tuesday. "It is what it is at the end of the day, and that's ball. So, you take what you get."
Mockobee was having a stellar performance against Rutgers until he sustained the injury. He rushed for 91 yards on 16 carries and had two receptions for 18 yards, including a touchdown grab.
When the injury occurred in the second half, Mockobee knew it wasn't going to be something he could just shake off.
"I bounced to the outside, and a guy grabbed my hips and slid down to my ankles. Right when he grabbed my ankle and I planted at the same time, I just kind of popped it," Mockobee said. "I got some ligament stuff done. I had to get that repaired."
Mockobee ended his season with 521 rushing yards, 215 receiving yards, and six total touchdowns for the Boilermakers. Now that his career has concluded, he finishes his time in West Lafayette fourth on Purdue's all-time rushing list (2,987 yards) and ninth in rushing touchdowns (23 touchdowns).
Mockobee reflects on his best season at Purdue
Although Mockobee enjoyed success on the ground throughout his career at Purdue, the last three seasons didn't go according to plan from a win-loss perspective. Maybe it was easy, maybe it wasn't, but when the running back was asked about his best highlight with the program, he quickly pointed to his first season on the field.
Mockobee arrived at Purdue in 2021 but didn't play that year, instead using that season to redshirt. The next year, though, the walk-on from Boonville, Ind., made a name for himself.
"I think my highlight was definitely was, coming off of a walk-on [year], that 2022 season," Mockobee said. "Coming off as a walk-on, fourth on the depth chart, and making my way up to starting and then almost breaking that 1,000-yard mark my first year playing. I think that was probably my highlight."
Mockobee rushed for a career-high 968 yards and nine touchdowns. He played a key role for a Boilermaker team that played in the Big Ten Championship Game for the first time in program history.
It was a memorable year for both Mockobee and the program.
What's next for Mockobee?
Mockobee loved playing football at Purdue. Despite playing for three coaches in five seasons and going through some of the worst years in program history, he remained loyal. After Odom announced the running back's career with the Boilers had concluded, Mockobee wrote a heartfelt thank-you note to all of his supporters.
So, this time of year is bittersweet for Mockobee. No, he didn't get to go out on his terms, but now he gets to focus on what lies ahead. And yes, he does plan on testing out the NFL.
"Now is the time to start training and see what I can do to get ready for that next level when we come around to March," he said.
Mockobee knows there's more to the NFL than just churning out yardage. But he believes his time at Purdue has prepared him for the next level.
"I think I'm way more well-rounded than I was," he said. "I was a chunk-yards guy when I first got here. I think in regard to pass-blocking and everything else. Coach [Lamar Conard] instilled more fundamentals in me and being a more consistent back, not just looking for the touchdown every time."
Related stories on Purdue football
ODOM'S UNWAVERING BELIEF IN PURDUE: This season hasn't gone as planned, but Barry Odom continues to believe that Purdue can be a contender in the Big Ten. It's going to take some time, though. CLICK HERE
Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!