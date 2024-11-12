Ryan Walters Talks Lessons Learned in Second Year at Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The second year of Ryan Walters' tenure at Purdue has not gone according to plan. With three games remaining on the 2024 schedule, the Boilermakers sit at 1-8, with the lone victory coming in the season opener to Indiana State. The tough season has come with some tough lessons.
This weekend, Purdue is preparing for its final home game of the year, hosting No. 4 Penn State on Senior Day at Ross-Ade Stadium. While there are still three games remaining, Walters was asked to reflect on the things he's learned from his second year in West Lafayette.
"There's a lot I've learned. We could be sitting up here all day talking about it," Walters said. "I've learned the importance of remaining poised and staying consistent to keep the locker room galvanized. I've learned about the importance of having strong leadership on both sides of the ball, in terms of coaches and staffs that put together plans. I've learned the importance of getting off to a fast start, whether that's the start of the season or start of games — how much momentum plays a factor in games and in seasons."
Before the opening kickoff of the 2024 season, there was a lot of doubt nationally regarding Purdue. The Boilers were picked to finish last in the conference — a product of an overhauled roster and one of the most difficult schedules in the country. Still, there remained some hope in West Lafayette that Walters would put an entertaining product on the field.
That essentially went out the window in the second game of the year, losing 66-7 to Notre Dame at Ross-Ade Stadium. Life hasn't gotten much easier, as Purdue has lost its eight games by an average margin of 28.4 points per game.
Against Notre Dame, Oregon and Ohio State, Purdue has been outscored 146-7.
Earlier in the season, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Walters was "expected" to get more time at Purdue. And the Boilermakers coach is planning to make one major change ahead of the 2025 season.
Rather than getting elbows deep in the scheming aspect of coaching, Walters plans to "coach the coaches."
"That's a scenario where I need to do better. When you make a decision to run a side of the ball ... it's hard to coach the coaches, because you're game-planning and you're involved that way," Walters said.
"In order to effectively do my job for the program, I have to remove myself from the inundated Xs and Os and coach the coaches and have my influence on the entire roster and be the head coach. So, I'm looking forward to that going into next year."
It's been a difficult year in West Lafayette, but one that Walters said has taught him a lot.
