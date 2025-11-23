Opening Spread Released for No. 2 Indiana vs. Purdue in Old Oaken Bucket Game
The opening spread has been released for the Black Friday game between No. 2 Indiana and Purdue. It should come as no surprise that the Hoosiers are a massive favorite for the rivalry game.
Per FanDuel Sportsbook, Indiana is listed as a 27.5-point favorite over Purdue. The over/under for the contest has been set at 52.5.
The annual bout for the Old Oaken Bucket is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 28 from Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. The game will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.
Indiana is having another stellar season, sitting at 11-0 on the year and No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Hoosiers would complete a perfect regular season with a win over Purdue, and would punch its ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game.
Purdue, on the other hand, is limping to the finish line. The Boilermakers are 2-9 this season and have not won a Big Ten game. If they fall to the Hoosiers on Black Friday, they will go two consecutive seasons without a conference victory.
Indiana embarrassed Purdue at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington last season. The Hoosiers crushed the Boilers 66-0, the largest margin of victory for IU in the rivalry series.
Both teams will be coming off a bye week, giving each staff an extra week to prepare for this matchup.
Purdue vs. Indiana all-time series
The Purdue-Indiana game has been a rivalry series dominated by the Boilermakers throughout history. The Gold and Black have 34 more victories over the Hoosiers all-time.
Purdue leads the series 77-43-6, which includes victories in five of the last seven meetings. The Boilermakers have also won each of the last two contests played at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Indiana last beat the Boilers in West Lafayette on Nov. 30, 2019. The Hoosiers won a 44-41 shootout to claim the Old Oaken Bucket.
TV information
How can you tune in for the Old Oaken Bucket matchup on Black Friday? Here are some quick viewing details for the rivalry clash.
- What: #2 Indiana (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) vs. Purdue (2-9, 0-8 Big Ten)
- When: Friday, Nov. 28, 2025
- Where: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV: NBC
- App: Peacock
