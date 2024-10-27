Opening Spreads Released for Every Big Ten Game in Week 10
The opening spreads have been released for every Big Ten game in Week 10. Top matchups include Ohio State-Penn State and Wisconsin-Iowa.
In this story:
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Maryland Terrapins
- Michigan State Spartans
- Michigan Wolverines
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Northwestern Wildcats
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Oregon Ducks
- UCLA Bruins
- USC Trojans
- Washington Huskies
- Wisconsin Badgers
We've got some big matchups in the Big Ten in Week 10. It should make for an interesting weekend in college football.
This weekend's games are highlighted by a clash between Ohio State and Penn State at Beaver Stadium, as well as a rivalry game between Wisconsin and Iowa. In total, there are eight conference games to keep us occupied on Saturday.
The opening spreads were released Sunday morning for all eight games. Here's how the lines opened, per FanDuel.
Ohio State vs. Penn State
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
- Kickoff time: Noon ET
- Location: Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa.
- TV information: FOX
- Spread: Ohio State minus-4.5
Northwestern vs. Purdue
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
- Kickoff time: Noon ET
- Location: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
- TV information: Big Ten Network
- Spread: Purdue minus-1.5
Minnesota vs. Illinois
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
- Kickoff time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
- TV information: Fox Sports 1
- Spread: Illinois minus-1.5
Oregon vs. Michigan
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.
- TV information: CBS
- Spread: Oregon minus-15.5
UCLA vs. Nebraska
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
- TV information: Big Ten Network
- Spread: Nebraska minus-9.5
Indiana vs. Michigan State
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
- TV information: Peacock
- Spread: Indiana minus-7.5
USC vs. Washington
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
- Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash.
- TV information: Big Ten Network
- Spread: USC minus-2.5
Wisconsin vs. Iowa
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
- Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV information: NBC
- Spread: Iowa minus-3.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Published