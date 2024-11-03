Opening Spreads Released for Every Big Ten Game in Week 11
The opening spreads have been released for every Big Ten football game in Week 11. Indiana is a two touchdown favorite over Michigan.
The opening spreads have been unveiled for all six Big Ten football games in Week 11. Opening lines began trickling following Saturday's slate.
Indiana, who improved to 9-0, is a two-touchdown favorite over Michigan. It's a huge compliment to the program, which now has Big Ten title aspirations and a potential shot at the College Football Playoff.
Following Saturday's road win over Penn State, Ohio State opened as nearly a 40-point favorite over Purdue. Will the Buckeyes be able to cover such a large spread?
Below is the complete list of spreads for the Big Ten in Week 11 (all spreads via FanDuel.com).
Big Ten Week 11 opening spreads
Iowa vs. UCLA
- Date: Friday, Nov. 8
- Kickoff time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
- TV information: FOX
- Spread: Iowa minus-5.5
Purdue vs. Ohio State
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Kickoff time: Noon ET
- Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio
- TV information: FOX
- Spread: Ohio State minus-38.5
Minnesota vs. Rutgers
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Kickoff time: Noon ET
- Location: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.
- TV information: NBC
- Spread: Minnesota minus-5.5
Michigan vs. Indiana
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV information: CBS
- Spread: Indiana minus-13.5
Maryland vs. Oregon
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Kickoff time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
- TV information: Big Ten Network
- Spread: Oregon minus-25.5
Washington vs. Penn State
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Kickoff time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa.
- TV information: Peacock
- Spread: Penn State minus-13.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Published |Modified