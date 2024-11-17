Opening Spreads Released for Every Big Ten Game in Week 13
An important week of Big Ten football is ahead, as teams continue to make pushes for bowl eligibility, the Big Ten Championship Game and College Football Playoff consideration. It makes the last few weeks of the year incredibly exciting.
Week 13 is highlighted by a marquee matchup between Ohio State and Indiana, as both teams have aspirations of a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game in early December. Both are also firmly in the College Football Playoff mix.
There's also a rivalry game between USC and UCLA on the docket, as well as a battle for bowl eligibility between Nebraska and Wisconsin. There's plenty of excitement heading into Week 13.
Here are the opening spreads, via FanDuel.com.
Big Ten Week 13 opening spreads
Purdue vs. Michigan State
- Date: Friday, Nov. 22
- Kickoff time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
- TV information: FOX
- Spread: Michigan State minus-13.5
Illinois vs. Rutgers
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 23
- Kickoff time: Noon ET
- Location: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.
- TV information: Peacock
- Spread: Illinois minus-1.5
Indiana vs. Ohio State
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 23
- Kickoff time: Noon ET
- Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio
- TV information: FOX
- Spread: Ohio State minus-10.5
Iowa vs. Maryland
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 23
- Kickoff time: Noon ET
- Location: SECU Stadium in College Park, Md.
- TV information: Big Ten Network
- Spread: Iowa minus-5.5
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 23
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
- TV information: Big Ten Network
- Spread: Wisconsin minus-1.5
Northwestern vs. Michigan
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 23
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.
- TV information: Fox Sports 1
- Spread: Michigan minus-13.5
Penn State vs. Minnesota
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 23
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
- TV information: CBS
- Spread: Penn State minus-13.5
USC vs. UCLA
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 23
- Kickoff time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
- TV information: NBC
- Spread: USC minus-4.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
