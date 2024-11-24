Opening Spreads Released for Every Big Ten Game in Week 14
The opening spreads have been released for every game in the Big Ten in Week 14. There are a lot of heavy favorites as we enter Rivalry Week.
In this story:
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Maryland Terrapins
- Michigan Wolverines
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Northwestern Wildcats
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Oregon Ducks
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- USC Trojans
- UCLA Bruins
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Washington Huskies
- Wisconsin Badgers
One more week. That's all that remains in college football's regular season in 2024. It's the most fun weekend of the year, too, as the schedule is full of rivalry games.
There are 10 games on the Big Ten schedule in Week 14, and there are a lot of massive spreads. Six games have a point spread of 8.5 points or higher, with five of those at 12.5 points or higher.
While Vegas is expecting some lopsided results, you never know what might happen in Rivalry Week. Here's the rundown of every opening spread in the Big Ten, per FanDuel:
Minnesota vs. Wisconsin
- Date: Friday, Nov. 29
- Kickoff time: Noon ET
- Location: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
- TV information: CBS
- Spread: Wisconsin minus-1.5
Nebraska vs. Iowa
- Date: Friday, Nov. 29
- Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV information: NBC
- Spread: Iowa minus-4.5
Michigan vs. Ohio State
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
- Kickoff time: Noon ET
- Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio
- TV information: FOX
- Spread: Ohio State minus-20.5
Illinois vs. Northwestern
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
- Kickoff time: Noon ET
- Location: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill.
- TV information: Big Ten Network
- Spread: Illinois minus-8.5
Maryland vs. Penn State
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa.
- TV information: Big Ten Network
- Spread: Penn State minus-24.5
Rutgers vs. Michigan State
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
- TV information: Fox Sports 1
- Spread: Michigan State minus-2.5
Fresno State vs. UCLA
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
- TV information: Big Ten Network
- Spread: UCLA minus-12.5
Notre Dame vs. USC
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif.
- TV information: CBS
- Spread: Notre Dame minus-6.5
Purdue vs. Indiana
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
- Kickoff time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV information: Fox Sports 1
- Spread: Indiana minus-25.5
Washington vs. Oregon
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
- Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
- TV information: NBC
- Spread: Oregon minus-18.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Published