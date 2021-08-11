Oregon State DE Isaac Hodgins Has Foot Surgery, Expected to Miss Matchup With Purdue

Oregon State defensive end Isaac Hodgins suffered a foot injury during the team's practice Sunday and underwent surgery. The Boilermakers are scheduled to open the season against the Beavers on Sept. 4 at Ross-Ade Stadium.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — When Purdue football takes the field for its season opener against Oregon State on Sept. 4, the Beavers will likely be without one of its key defenders.

Junior defensive end Isaac Hodgins had foot surgery Monday and will be sidelined for eight weeks. According to Nick Daschel of The Oregonian, Hodgins left the team's facility on crutches Saturday and did not attend practice on Monday or Tuesday.

Hodgins is a veteran for the Beavers, having started more games than any other player on the team. He has 30 career starts for Oregon State, including 11 out of 12 games as a freshman in 2018.

The 6-foot, 274-pound defensive lineman is the brother of Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins and the son of former NFL fullback James Hodgins. He has been an immediate contributor since entering the program. During his freshman season, he registered 30 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

As a sophomore, he was a full-time starter and recorded 18 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one pass deflection.

Hodgins is coming off one of his best seasons despite playing in seven games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last season, he was recognized as an All-Pac 12 honorable mention selection after tallying 28 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.

When Oregon State comes to Ross-Ade Stadium to begin the 2021 season, Hodgins' streak of 28 straight starts will likely come to an end.

Stories Related to Purdue Football

BIG TEN DAILY, AUG. 11: According to reports, Quinn Ewers will arrive at Ohio State on Thursday, former Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman suffers groin injury and former Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu flashes talent in NBA Summer League. CLICK HERE

According to reports, Quinn Ewers will arrive at Ohio State on Thursday, former Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman suffers groin injury and former Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu flashes talent in NBA Summer League. MERSHAWN RICE READY TO CONTRIBUTE: Purdue wide receiver Mershawn Rice has yet to make his first college reception. He's overcome injuries during his first two seasons and is now prepared to contribute on offense in 2021. CLICK HERE

Purdue wide receiver Mershawn Rice has yet to make his first college reception. He's overcome injuries during his first two seasons and is now prepared to contribute on offense in 2021. PURDUE NOT INCLUDED IN 247SPORTS BOWL PROJECTIONS: The Purdue football program hasn't made a bowl appearance since 2018. With a difficult season ahead in the upcoming season, 247Sports projects the Boilermakers not to make the postseason. CLICK HERE

The Purdue football program hasn't made a bowl appearance since 2018. With a difficult season ahead in the upcoming season, 247Sports projects the Boilermakers not to make the postseason. SEMISI FAKASIIEIKI INJURED IN PRACTICE: Semisi Fakasiieiki was carted off the field Monday during Purdue football fall camp. The redshirt fifth-year senior has played appeared in 28 games for the program during his college career. CLICK HERE

Semisi Fakasiieiki was carted off the field Monday during Purdue football fall camp. The redshirt fifth-year senior has played appeared in 28 games for the program during his college career. AUSTIN BURTON'S IMPROVEMENT ARE 'NIGHT AND DAY': Austin Burton is in a position to compete for the title of starting quarterback for Purdue football. Having a full year to master the playbook has made all the difference for the UCLA transfer. CLICK HERE

Austin Burton is in a position to compete for the title of starting quarterback for Purdue football. Having a full year to master the playbook has made all the difference for the UCLA transfer. AIDAN O'CONNELL MAXIMIZING STRENGTHS: Fifth-year senior Aidan O'Connell looks to be named the starting quarterback of the Purdue football team for the second straight season. While he won't amaze everyone with his athleticism, he's constantly working on what he does best. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!