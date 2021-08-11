Big Ten Daily: 5-Star Quarterback Quinn Ewers Set to Arrive at Ohio State This Week

According to reports, Quinn Ewers will arrive at Ohio State on Thursday, former Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman suffers groin injury and former Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu flashes talent in NBA Summer League. Here's the latest from around the Big Ten.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers is reportedly set to arrive at Ohio State this week. According to Bill Kurelic with Bucknuts, the five-star signal-caller will set foot in Columbus on Thursday.

Ewers is the highest-rated recruit to ever commit to the Buckeyes. The program earned his pledge back in November, and he was originally slated to join the team as the top player in the nation for the 2022 class.

However, Ewers ultimately decided to forgo his senior year at Southlake Carroll High School in Texas. Had he stayed, he would have been unable to profit off of his name, image and likeness as a high school athlete.

By transitioning to the collegiate ranks, Ewers has already begun to enter endorsement deals. He announced his first on Monday and will promote Holy Kombucha, a Texas-based drinks company.

Ewers will enter a quarterback competition at Ohio State that will also feature redshirt freshmen C.J. Stroud and Jack Miller and true freshman Kyle McCord.

Former Minnesota WR Injured in Camp, Undergoing Tests

Rashod Bateman had been impressive in his first NFL training camp with the Baltimore Ravens. But the first-round draft pick out of Minnesota suffered an injury Tuesday.

According to NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, who discussed the situation on Inside Training Camp Live, Bateman is believed to have a suffered tissue injury.

More specifically, he suffered a groin injury and is considered week-to-week as he undergoes more evaluations. It is not clear whether Bateman will be sidelined to begin the regular season.

Bateman, in his final season with the Golden Gophers, recorded 36 catches for 472 yards and two touchdowns in five games. He broke out as a sophomore by registering 60 catches, 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns.

During his three-year college career, he totaled 147 catches for 2,395 yards and 19 touchdowns. His accolades led to the Ravens selecting him with the 27th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Baltimore's first preseason game is scheduled for Saturday against the New Orleans Saints. The team opens the regular season against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 13.

Ayo Dosunmu Shows Potential in NBA Summer League

The Chicago Bulls played the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday in the NBA Summer League, and second-round pick Ayo Dosunmu is getting his first look at professional game action.

The former Illinois guard tallied 10 points, four rebounds and two assists in the Bulls' 92-89 victory. But where Dosunmu shined was in fastbreak opportunities. He recorded four steals in the game.

His first open-court play started with a steal and led to an easy dunk on the other end of the court.

In the third quarter, Dosunmu led a three-on-one fastbreak and made a perfect bounce pass to Mark Simonovic, leading to an easy basket. Dosunmu finished the game as one of three players to end the game in double figures for Chicago.

The former Fighting Illini basketball star will look to continue performing on defense and executing in transition to make impact during his first NBA season.

