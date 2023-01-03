Skip to main content
PHOTO GALLERY: Best Photos From Purdue's Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Game With LSU

© Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

It was a tough day in Florida when the undermanned Purdue football team got walloped 63-7 by LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando. But at least it was a nice, sunny day and the pictures are beautiful. Here's our photo gallery from the game.

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a tough day in Florida when the undermanned Purdue football team got walloped 63-7 by LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando.

The Boilermakers (8-6) were missing several key players — most notably star quarterback Aidan O'Connell and tight end Payne Durham — who opted out of the game. They were also without head coach Jeff Brohm, who left last month to take over at Louisville, his alma mater. His brother, Brian Brohm, was Purdue's interim coach. Ryan Walters, formerly the defensive coordinator at Illinois, will now take over as Purdue's coach.

Purdue had an up-and-down year, starting 1-2 before rallying to win the Big Ten West and reach the conference title game, where it lost 43-22 to Michigan. The Boilermakers were playing in their first Citrus Bowl.

LSU never trailed and rolled up 594 yards of offense. They also got a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown from Quad Wilson. Austin Burton started at quarterback for Purdue, and he was just 12-of-24 passing for 74 yards.

Here is our photo gallery from the game. 

Austin Burton

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Austin Burton (12) warms up before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camping World Stadium.

Austin Burton

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Austin Burton (12) throws the ball under pressure from LSU Tigers defensive end Sai'vion Jones (35) and linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40) during the first half at Camping World Stadium.

Jamari Brown

LSU Tigers wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) attempts to catch a pass over Purdue Boilermakers cornerback Jamari Brown (7) during the first half at Camping World Stadium.

TJ Sheffield

LSU Tigers defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo (92) and LSU Tigers linebacker Greg Penn III (30) tackle Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver TJ Sheffield (8) during the first half at Camping World Stadium.

Austin Burton

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Austin Burton (12) throws a pass during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers at Camping World Stadium.

Devin Mockobee

Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45) is driven out of bounds by LSU Tigers cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse (24) during the second quarter at Camping World Stadium.

Brian Brohm

Purdue Boilermakers interim head coach Brian Brohm waits for the penalty call during the first half against the LSU Tigers at Camping World Stadium.

Mershawn Rice

LSU Tigers safety Jay Ward (5) breaks up a pass to Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Mershawn Rice (9) during the first half at Camping World Stadium.

Paul Piferi

Purdue Boilermakers tight end Paul Piferi (89) runs the ball against LSU Tigers safety Greg Brooks Jr. (3) during the second quarter at Camping World Stadium.

Michael Alaimo

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Michael Alaimo (1) throws the ball during the second half against the LSU Tigers at Camping World Stadium.

Jamari Brown

Purdue Boilermakers cornerback Jamari Brown (7) intercepts a pass to LSU Tigers wide receiver Kyren Lacy (2) during the second half at Camping World Stadium.

TJ Sheffield

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver TJ Sheffield (8) catches a pass in front of LSU Tigers cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse (24) during the second half at Camping World Stadium.

Michael Alaimo

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Michael Alaimo (1) hands off to wide receiver Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen (2) during the second half at Camping World Stadium.

Tyrone Tracy

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Tyrone Tracy (3) avoids a tackle by LSU Tigers safety Major Burns (28) during the second half at Camping World Stadium.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen (2) stiff arms LSU Tigers safety Jay Ward (5) during the second half at Camping World Stadium.

  • PURDUE GAME STORY: Purdue managed just 256 yards of total offense as LSU rolled to 63-7 victory in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Monday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. CLICK HERE
  • CITRUS BOWL LIVE BLOG: Purdue football capped its season with a matchup against LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Relive some of the action from our live blog. CLICK HERE

