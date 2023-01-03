PHOTO GALLERY: Best Photos From Purdue's Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Game With LSU

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a tough day in Florida when the undermanned Purdue football team got walloped 63-7 by LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando.

The Boilermakers (8-6) were missing several key players — most notably star quarterback Aidan O'Connell and tight end Payne Durham — who opted out of the game. They were also without head coach Jeff Brohm, who left last month to take over at Louisville, his alma mater. His brother, Brian Brohm, was Purdue's interim coach. Ryan Walters, formerly the defensive coordinator at Illinois, will now take over as Purdue's coach.

Purdue had an up-and-down year, starting 1-2 before rallying to win the Big Ten West and reach the conference title game, where it lost 43-22 to Michigan. The Boilermakers were playing in their first Citrus Bowl.

LSU never trailed and rolled up 594 yards of offense. They also got a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown from Quad Wilson. Austin Burton started at quarterback for Purdue, and he was just 12-of-24 passing for 74 yards.

Here is our photo gallery from the game.

