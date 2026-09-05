Postgame Quotes that Matter From Barry Odom After Purdue's Win Over Indiana State

Purdue kicked off the 2026 football season with a win on Friday night, defeating Indiana State 44-19. It wasn't the prettiest performance for the Boilermakers, but it's still a 1-0 start.

Friday's game was a tale of two halves. The Boilermakers struggled to find the end zone in the first 30 minutes, squandering red zone opportunities and settling for field goals. Defensively, Purdue gave up too many explosive plays.

The result was a slim 16-6 lead over Indiana State at halftime. But things turned around q uickly.

Purdue's defense opened the third quarter by forcing a three-and-out and the offense marched down the field to score a touchdown. That sequence sparked a dominant 21-0 quarter and helped Purdue secure a victory.

What did head coach Barry Odom think of his team's performance from Friday? Let's run through some of the key quotes from his postgame interview.

Flipping a switch in the second half

Purdue's Ian Jefferies celebrates a defensive stop. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As eager as Purdue was to get back on the field and play someone wearing a different uniform, it didn't look like the Boilermakers were ready to battle to start the game. They moved the ball between the 20s, but struggled around the red zone.

In the first half, Purdue's offense had three red zone opportunities but came away with only one touchdown. The Boilers did get points on each of those trips, though, thanks to the leg of freshman Jacobo Echeverria Lozano.

Defensively, Purdue only allowed six points, but Indiana State hit on some explosive plays on critical downs.

Odom didn't have to say too much to his team at halftime. He told reporters that the "leaders led" and sent out a strong message in the locker room. Everyone responded.

"I think they knew during the course of the first half that we were not playing clean enough to play winning ball," Odom said. "Good teams find ways to self-correct, and I thought that was a good sign for this team, at this point in the year, to be able to do that and go out and execute in the third quarter."

Purdue's defense held Indiana State to just 34 yards in the third quarter and the Boilermakers scored 21 points to build a 37-6 advantage. It looked like a completely different team from the first half.

Nobody revealed what the halftime message was, but it certainly worked.

Winning the turnover battle

Sep 4, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Don Saunders (7). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The game had already been decided, but defensive back Don Saunders had a huge play to start the fourth quarter, intercepting a Brady Allen pass and returning it 35 yards for a touchdown. That was the only turnover of the game and it worked in Purdue's favor.

"A lot of times, creating takeaways becomes contagious," Odom said. "If you know what you're doing, you understand your assignment, your eyes are in the right spot and you play fast, you have a chance to create a turnover."

Last year, the Boilermakers frequently lost the turnover battle. Protecting the football has been a top priority for the team since the conclusion of last season. Purdue's work paid off Friday night, ending the game without a turnover.

Odom would like his team to create more takeaways in future games, but Saunders' pick-six is a solid starting point for the defense.

Ryan Browne's big day

Sep 4, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) warms up. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The staff has raved about Ryan Browne's progress since last season. He had an outstanding night to begin the year, completing 23-of-29 passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns. Most importantly, he didn't throw any interceptions.

Odom said that he had a brief conversation with the quarterback on the sidelines. Browne played well, but was still frustrated with himself for not getting the offense off to a better start.

"He said that things seemed slow to him tonight. He said he has to be a better self-starter to start the game," Odom said. "But in a dual-call system, he also made some really good checks to put us in position to make big-time plays. That was good to see."

Browne was only forced to run the football four times and took two hits in the contest. The offensive line's performance also helped the quarterback make plays throughout the night.

Cleaning up the laundry

Sep 4, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive lineman Rodney Lora (94) celebrates after a sack. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penalties were a problem throughout Friday night's opener for the Boilers. They finished the contest with nine penalties for 85 yards. There were several costly flags, but none more significant than a 62-yard touchdown run that was called back because of a hold.

Odom said Purdue has to play cleaner football moving forward. Fixing these issues will be a priority this week as the team prepares for Wake Forest.

"We had three scrimmages in fall camp, and we had Big Ten officials at all three. We had some penalties, but not this many," Odom said. "The thing that we have done well together as a staff is look at those things ... How do you teach that? Is it a habit? Is it a fundamental error? How did it occur? We have to learn from it. We're not going to be good enough to overcome 85 yards of penalties."

Barry Odom's full interview

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