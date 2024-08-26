Boilermakers Country

Pro Football Focus Ranks Purdue's Hudson Card as Big Ten's 8th-Best Quarterback

As he enters his second season as Purdue's quarterback, Hudson Card is considered the eighth-best player at his position in the Big Ten, per Pro Football Focus.

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1) throws the ball
Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1) throws the ball / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK
The 2023 season was a bit of an up-and-down year for Purdue starting quarterback Hudson Card. But as he enters his second season in West Lafayette, the talented gunslinger is ranked in the top-half of the Big Ten, according to Pro Football Focus analyst Dalton Wasserman.

Last week, Wasserman published his rankings for all 70 Power Four quarterbacks in college football. He also released his list of Big Ten quarterbacks, placing Card in the No. 8 spot.

Card is coming off a 2023 campaign in which he threw for 2,387 yards with 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He completed 58.9% of his passes.

But Card battled through shoulder and injuries during the course of the season. Now, a bulkier, healthier quarterback is hoping to have an even better season in 2024.

Asked why he ranked Card in the No. 8 spot among Big Ten quarterbacks, Wasserman provided this response.

"(He's) solid in the quick game. Efficient at finding the chains on third down," Wasserman told Sports Illustrated. "(He had the) sixth-best short passing grade in the country. Balanced game overall and a mediocre ceiling."

Below is how Wasserman ranked every Big Ten quarterback entering the 2024 season:

  1. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon Ducks
  2. Drew Allar, Penn State Nittany Lions
  3. Tyler Van Dyke, Wisconsin Badgers
  4. Miller Moss, USC Trojans
  5. Will Howard, Ohio State Buckeyes
  6. Will Rogers, Washington Huskies
  7. Kurtis Rourke, Indiana Hoosiers
  8. Hudson Card, Purdue Boilermakers
  9. Luke Altmyer, Illinois Fighting Illini
  10. Ethan Garbers, UCLA Bruins
  11. Aidan Chiles, Michigan State Spartans
  12. Dylan Raiola, Nebraska Cornhuskers
  13. Max Brosmer, Minnesota Golden Gophers
  14. Cade McNamara, Iowa Hawkeyes
  15. Alex Orji, Michigan Wolverines
  16. Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers Scarlet Knights
  17. Billy Edwards Jr., Maryland Terrapins
  18. Mike Wright, Northwestern Wildcats

