Pro Football Focus Ranks Purdue's Hudson Card as Big Ten's 8th-Best Quarterback
The 2023 season was a bit of an up-and-down year for Purdue starting quarterback Hudson Card. But as he enters his second season in West Lafayette, the talented gunslinger is ranked in the top-half of the Big Ten, according to Pro Football Focus analyst Dalton Wasserman.
Last week, Wasserman published his rankings for all 70 Power Four quarterbacks in college football. He also released his list of Big Ten quarterbacks, placing Card in the No. 8 spot.
Card is coming off a 2023 campaign in which he threw for 2,387 yards with 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He completed 58.9% of his passes.
But Card battled through shoulder and injuries during the course of the season. Now, a bulkier, healthier quarterback is hoping to have an even better season in 2024.
Asked why he ranked Card in the No. 8 spot among Big Ten quarterbacks, Wasserman provided this response.
"(He's) solid in the quick game. Efficient at finding the chains on third down," Wasserman told Sports Illustrated. "(He had the) sixth-best short passing grade in the country. Balanced game overall and a mediocre ceiling."
Below is how Wasserman ranked every Big Ten quarterback entering the 2024 season:
- Dillon Gabriel, Oregon Ducks
- Drew Allar, Penn State Nittany Lions
- Tyler Van Dyke, Wisconsin Badgers
- Miller Moss, USC Trojans
- Will Howard, Ohio State Buckeyes
- Will Rogers, Washington Huskies
- Kurtis Rourke, Indiana Hoosiers
- Hudson Card, Purdue Boilermakers
- Luke Altmyer, Illinois Fighting Illini
- Ethan Garbers, UCLA Bruins
- Aidan Chiles, Michigan State Spartans
- Dylan Raiola, Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Max Brosmer, Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Cade McNamara, Iowa Hawkeyes
- Alex Orji, Michigan Wolverines
- Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Billy Edwards Jr., Maryland Terrapins
- Mike Wright, Northwestern Wildcats
