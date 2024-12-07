Purdue All-Big Ten Tight End Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Purdue star tight end and leading receiver Max Klare has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal. He made the announcement in a social media post on Friday.
Klare was considered Purdue's most dynamic offensive weapon during the 2024 season. He finished the year with 685 yards and four touchdowns on 51 receptions. The sophomore received third-team All-Big Ten honors at the end of the season.
"After much thought and reflection, I have decided to enter the transfer portal," Klare wrote. "With the current uncertainty surrounding the transition in Purdue's football program, I believe it is important to evaluate all my options as we await the announcement of the new coaching staff."
Klare just completed his redshirt sophomore season at Purdue. He arrived in West Lafayette in 2022, playing in just one game in his first year with the program. Klare then appeared in five games and made four starts in 2023 before suffering an injury.
In his three seasons at Purdue, Klare has totaled 73 catches for 881 yards and four touchdowns. He is expected to be one of the top targets to enter the transfer portal this offseason.
Klare is the latest Purdue player who has decided to explore options outside of West Lafayette after coach Ryan Walters was fired. The Boilers ended the 2024 campaign with a 1-11 record.
