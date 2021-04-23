Purdue Athletics, John Purdue Club to Launch Initiatives Commemorating Leroy Keyes

With the support of Leroy Keyes' family, Purdue Athletics and the John Purdue Club are launching two fundraising opportunities designed to commemorate Keyes' life and legacy.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After the passing of Purdue football legend Leroy Keyes on April 15, Purdue Athletics and the John Purdue Club are initiating two fundraising opportunities that will commemorate his life and legacy with the help of the Keyes family.

"Leroy is an icon in our community for not only his accomplishments as an athlete, but as a mentor and role model," Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Bobinski said. "These two initiatives will honor Leroy's legacy and continue his mission to make Purdue Athletics a more diverse and welcoming community for students from all walks of life."

The first initiative announced was the creation of the Leroy Keyes Graduate Leadership Fellowship, which will provide the opportunity for an individual to pursue a career in intercollegiate athletics.

This program will be a 12-month program that focuses on building skills such as strategic thinking and leadership in athletics to prepare fellows for a permanent role in the industry.

The individual selected for the fellowship will spend time in various positions in the department of athletics while working toward a Graduate Certificate in Inclusive Excellence or Strategic Communication.

The second initiative announced is the proposal to name the Purdue Athletics Hall of Fame after Keyes to honor his work on and off the field.

A public viewing for Keyes will be held in the Mollenkopf Athletic Center on Saturday, April 24, from 9 a.m. to noon ET. A private ceremony will be streamed live on YouTube at 12:45 p.m.

