Purdue Football 2025 Spring Football Transfer Portal Tracker

Tracking the outgoing and incoming transfer players for Purdue football during the 2025 spring portal window.

Dustin Schutte

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom looks down field
Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom looks down field
The rosters in college football are almost always changing in today's game. On Wednesday, April 16, the spring window opened for college football's transfer portal. Student-athletes will have until Friday, April 25 to enter their name into the database if they wish to explore opportunities outside their current program.

With Purdue going through a coaching change in December — bringing in Barry Odom to lead the program — there are a lot of players who have decided to look for new opportunities outside of West Lafayette. There will also be some incoming prospects that wish to call Purdue home for the upcoming 2025 season.

Below is the spring transfer portal tracker for Purdue football, which will keep tabs on the outgoing and incoming players in 2025.

Outgoing Purdue football transfers (Spring 2025)

Name

Position

Year (for 2025)

Transferred to

EJ Colson

Quarterback

Freshman (RS)

Undecided

Rod Green

Offensive lineman

Senior (RS)

Undecided

Ryne Shackelford

Wide receiver

Sophomore (RS)

Undecided

Jamari Payne

Defensive end

Freshman (RS)

Undecided

Landon Heard

Defensive back

Sophomore (RS)

Undecided

Ty Hudkins

Defensive back

Sophomore

Undecided

Jake Wilson

Quarterback

Sophomore (RS)

Undecided

Luke Williams

Defensive back

Freshman (RS)

Undecided

Earl Kulp

Defensive back

Freshman (RS)

Undecided

Jordan King

Offensive lineman

Freshman (RS)

Undecided

Hudson Miller

Linebacker

Junior (RS)

Undecided

Jimmy Liston

Offensive lineman

Sophomore (RS)

Undecided

Logan Jellison

Defensive end

Freshman (RS)

Undecided

Landon Drennan

Linebacker

Freshman (RS)

Undecided

Claude Strnad

Long snapper

Freshman (RS)

Undecided

Nick Levy

Long snapper

Senior

Undecided

Jaekwon Bouldin

Offensive lineman

Junior (RS)

Undecided

Joe Strickland

Defensive lineman

Junior (RS)

Undecided

Donovan Hamilton

Wide receiver

Freshman (RS)

Undecided

Incoming Purdue football transfers (Spring 2025)

Name

Position

Year (for 2025)

Transferred from

Marcus Moore Jr.

Defensive lineman

Sophomore (RS)

Akron/Bowling Green

