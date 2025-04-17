Purdue Football 2025 Spring Football Transfer Portal Tracker
The rosters in college football are almost always changing in today's game. On Wednesday, April 16, the spring window opened for college football's transfer portal. Student-athletes will have until Friday, April 25 to enter their name into the database if they wish to explore opportunities outside their current program.
With Purdue going through a coaching change in December — bringing in Barry Odom to lead the program — there are a lot of players who have decided to look for new opportunities outside of West Lafayette. There will also be some incoming prospects that wish to call Purdue home for the upcoming 2025 season.
Below is the spring transfer portal tracker for Purdue football, which will keep tabs on the outgoing and incoming players in 2025.
Outgoing Purdue football transfers (Spring 2025)
Name
Position
Year (for 2025)
Transferred to
EJ Colson
Quarterback
Freshman (RS)
Undecided
Rod Green
Offensive lineman
Senior (RS)
Undecided
Ryne Shackelford
Wide receiver
Sophomore (RS)
Undecided
Jamari Payne
Defensive end
Freshman (RS)
Undecided
Landon Heard
Defensive back
Sophomore (RS)
Undecided
Ty Hudkins
Defensive back
Sophomore
Undecided
Jake Wilson
Quarterback
Sophomore (RS)
Undecided
Luke Williams
Defensive back
Freshman (RS)
Undecided
Earl Kulp
Defensive back
Freshman (RS)
Undecided
Jordan King
Offensive lineman
Freshman (RS)
Undecided
Hudson Miller
Linebacker
Junior (RS)
Undecided
Jimmy Liston
Offensive lineman
Sophomore (RS)
Undecided
Logan Jellison
Defensive end
Freshman (RS)
Undecided
Landon Drennan
Linebacker
Freshman (RS)
Undecided
Claude Strnad
Long snapper
Freshman (RS)
Undecided
Nick Levy
Long snapper
Senior
Undecided
Jaekwon Bouldin
Offensive lineman
Junior (RS)
Undecided
Joe Strickland
Defensive lineman
Junior (RS)
Undecided
Donovan Hamilton
Wide receiver
Freshman (RS)
Undecided
Incoming Purdue football transfers (Spring 2025)
Name
Position
Year (for 2025)
Transferred from
Marcus Moore Jr.
Defensive lineman
Sophomore (RS)
Akron/Bowling Green
