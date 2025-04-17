Transfer QB, Highly-Touted OL Among Latest From Purdue to Enter Transfer Portal
It hasn't taken long for Purdue's number of transfer portal departures to swell into the 20s. On Thursday, transfer quarterback EJ Colson and highly-touted offensive lineman Rod Green became the latest to enter their names into the NCAA database.
Colson was one of three transfer quarterbacks to commit to Purdue after the coaching change, hiring Barry Odom to be the next leader of the Boilermakers. He arrived in West Lafayette in the winter after spending just one season at UCF.
During the 2024, Colson appeared in three games and made one start for the Knights. He completed nine-of-16 passes for 64 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
Green arrived on Purdue's campus out of Coffeyville Community College (Ks.) before the 2024 season. Ranked as the No. 2 interior offensive lineman from the junior college level, the 6-foot-5, 330-pound lineman was expected to provide the Boilermakers with skill, size and experience on the front line.
Due to injury, Green underwent surgery and missed the entire 2024 campaign. He stuck around for the spring season with Odom and new offensive line coach Vance Vice. However, once the spring portal window opened, Green decided to explore other opportunities.
With the departures of Colson and Green, Purdue has now seen 20 players enter the transfer portal since it concluded its spring practice schedule on Saturday. The portal window officially opened on Wednesday and players will have until Friday, April 25 to enter.
Following Purdue's spring showcase on Saturday, Odom stated that he expected to have some players enter the portal, so seeing departures isn't too surprising, especially with a new staff in town.
Related stories on Purdue football
BROWNE RETURNING TO PURDUE? Quarterback Ryan Browne transferred out of Purdue after the 2024 season. After three months at North Carolina, he re-entered the transfer portal and is taking a visit to West Lafayette. CLICK HERE
WR, DE ENTER TRANSFER PORTAL: Wide receiver Donovan Hamilton and former four-star defensive lineman Joe Strickland both announced that they were entering the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday. CLICK HERE
FOUR MORE BOILERS HIT TRANSFER PORTAL: Four more Purdue football players have entered the NCAA transfer portal: Long snappers Nick Levy and Claude Strnad, quarterback Jake Wilson and offensive lineman Jaekwon Bouldin all made their announcements on Tuesday. CLICK HERE