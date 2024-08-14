Purdue DB Dillon Thieneman Named 2024 Preseason All-American
The preseason honors continue to pour in for Purdue defensive back Dillon Thieneman. The sophomore was named a 2024 preseason All-American by Sporting News on Wednesday.
Thieneman, who was a third-team All-American and the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2023, was selected as a second-team defensive back by Sporting News. He finished last season with 106 tackles and six interceptons.
So far, Thieneman has been named to a number of preseason watch lists as the 2024 college football season creeps closer. He's made the list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Chuck Bednarik Award and the Jim Thorpe Award.
Thieneman was the only Boilermaker to make Sporting News' preseason All-American squad.
"He's as fun to watch as any player in the country. An 89.5 overall grade — that led the nation. That was third-best (grade) ever by a true freshman safety behind Jordan Whitehead (Pitt) and Derwin James (Florida State). Those are two really good names," said Pro Football Focus analyst Dalton Wasserman said in an episode of the PFF College Football Show.
"He is the best single-high safety in the country right now."
In his first game with the Boilermakers in 2023, Thieneman made quite an impression. He was responsible for 10 tackles and an interception against Fresno State. He also recorded a season-high 14 stops against Syracuse.
Thieneman closed out the season in impressive fashion, as well, recording eight tackles and two interceptions in Purdue's 35-31 victory over Indiana to retain the Old Oaken Bucket.
