BTN's Dave Revsine Not Buying Purdue is Big Ten's Worst Team
Big Ten Network host Dave Revsine doesn't believe Purdue will finish the season last in the conference, as predicted by multiple preseason media polls. The longtime network personality says the Boilermakers are much better than people think.
Over the weekend, Big Ten Network made its way to West Lafayette to take in a Purdue practice — part of the network's training camp series. Revsine, Howard Griffith and Yogi Roth watched the Boilers on Saturday, as the team scrimmaged.
After spending a full day in West Lafayette, Revsine is convinced Ryan Walters' squad will finish much higher than 18th in the Big Ten.
"I look at this team, I don't think there's any way this is the worst team in the Big Ten," Revsine said during the broadcast. "I don't think it's particularly close."
Purdue was picked to finish last in the Big Ten in the Cleveland.com preseason poll and in the USA Today preseason poll. Those predictions come after the Boilermakers finished the 2023 season with a 4-8 record.
There is a lot of uncertainty around Purdue, relying heavily on the transfer portal in the offseason. But Walters and his staff believe there's a lot more quality depth on the roster this year compared to last season.
Walters and the Boilermakers are well aware of the preseason predictions, too. You might say they're using the preseason doubt as fuel in fall camp.
"I definitely feel like there's a chip on everyone's shoulder in the building," Walters said at Big Ten Media Days. "We're all here to compete. The three things we talk most about in our program are competitive, selfless and disciplined with competitive being at the forefront.
"So, when you go 4-8, you better have a chip on your shoulder. I feel like the guys we brought in feel like they have something to prove, as well. Definitely use it as motivation. Can't really pay attention or harp on it too much, but we're not going to turn a blind eye to the elephant in the room. We definitely addressed that as a team."
Purdue has an incredibly tough schedule in 2024, with No. 7 Notre Dame, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Oregon and No. 8 Penn State on the slate. It presents a tough challenge for Walters and the Boilers in 2024.
But with so many new faces in West Lafayette, the Boilermakers believe they can surprise some folks this season. Revsine won't be shocked at all if Purdue is a much better football team than people expect to see.
Related stories on Purdue football
BIG TEN PRESEASON MEDIA POLL: Ohio State and Oregon are projected to finish in the top two spots in the Big Ten in 2024. Will there be any challengers to the Buckeyes and Ducks this year? CLICK HERE
2024 PURDUE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE: Purdue enters the second season of the Ryan Walters era in 2024. Here's a look at the schedule the Boilermakers face this coming year. CLICK HERE
PURDUE PICKED LAST: The expectations aren't exactly high for Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers in 2024. Purdue is picked to finish last in multiple Big Ten preseason polls. CLICK HERE