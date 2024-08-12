Purdue's Dillon Thieneman Named to Another Preseason Watch List
Sophomore sensation Dillon Thieneman has found his name on another preseason watch list ahead of the 2024 college football season. The Purdue defensive back was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List on Monday.
Thieneman has also landed on the Jim Thorpe Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch lists this season. The Bednarik Award is presented to the best defensive player in college football.
There's a lot of preseason hype surrounding Thieneman following a strong freshman campaign in West Lafayette. Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman raved about the sophomore defensive back earlier this summer.
"He's as fun to watch as any player in the country. An 89.5 overall grade — that led the nation. That was third-best (grade) ever by a true freshman safety behind Jordan Whitehead (Pitt) and Derwin James (Florida State). Those are two really good names," Wasserman said in an episode of the PFF College Football Show.
"(Thieneman) is the best single-high safety in the country right now."
As a freshman, Thieneman shined at Purdue. He racked up a team-high 106 tackles and recorded six interceptions. He was also responsible for two forced fumbles during the year.
The Westfield, Ind. native was also the FWAA Defensive Freshman of the Year, a second-team All-Big Ten selection and named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press.
In his first game with the Boilermakers in 2023, Thieneman made quite an impression. He was responsible for 10 tackles and an interception against Fresno State. He also recorded a season-high 14 stops against Syracuse.
Thieneman closed out the season in impressive fashion, as well, recording eight tackles and two interceptions in Purdue's 35-31 victory over Indiana to retain the Old Oaken Bucket.
Purdue will open up the 2024 campaign at home against Indiana State on Saturday, Aug. 31. The game is scheduled for noon ET and will air on Big Ten Network.
