Purdue's Dillon Thieneman Named to Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List
Purdue sophomore defensive back Dillon Thieneman is on the watch list for one of the most prestigious individual awards in college football.
Tuesday, Thieneman was named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List for the 2024 season. It is presented annually to the best defensive player in college football.
No Purdue player has ever won the award since its inception in 1993. Last year's winner was Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts.
Thieneman is one of the top returning defensive backs in the Big Ten entering the 2024 campaign. He was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year last season after racking up 106 tackles, six interceptions and forcing two fumbles.
The Westfield, Ind. native was also the FWAA Defensive Freshman of the Year, a second-team All-Big Ten selection and named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press.
In his first game with the Boilermakers in 2023, Thieneman made quite an impression. He was responsible for 10 tackles and an interception against Fresno State. He also recorded a season-high 14 stops against Syracuse.
Thieneman closed out the season in impressive fashion, as well, recording eight tackles and two interceptions in Purdue's 35-31 victory over Indiana to retain the Old Oaken Bucket.
Purdue will open up the 2024 campaign at home against Indiana State on Saturday, Aug. 31. The game is scheduled for noon ET and will air on Big Ten Network.
Related stories on Purdue football
PURDUE DEFENSE MAKING GREAT STRIDES: Purdue's defense was one of the worst in the Big Ten in 2023. As Ryan Walters enters his second season, he's confident the Boilers have improved drastically. CLICK HERE
PURDUE DROPS FOOTBALL HYPE VIDEO: The 2024 college football season is inching closer. Monday, Purdue released a hype video as the Boilermakers prepare for Year 2 under coach Ryan Walters. CLICK HERE