WATCH: Purdue Football Drops Hype Video as Fall Camp Gets Underway
It's time for fall camp to get underway in West Lafayette. With the 2024 college football season inching closer, Purdue's social media team released a hype video to get fans excited for the upcoming year.
The Boilermakers will enter Year 2 of the Ryan Walters era this coming season. Purdue is looking to bounce back after going 4-8 a season ago. The Boilers did close out the campaign on a positive note, winning two of their final three games.
Purdue will have one of the most challenging schedules in 2024, playing Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Oregon this coming year. All are projected to be highly-ranked opponents this season.
Because of last year's struggles and the schedule difficulty, Purdue has been picked to finish last in the Big Ten this season. It's something that Walters is using for fuel.
"As much as you try not to read the opinions of your program or yourself or your players, you still hear it," Walters said at Big Ten Media Days. "If you're not reading it, your friends are or your folks are or it gets back to you. I'd be naive not to address it with the team and not talk about the elephant in the room.
"I did mention a large chip on everybody's shoulder in that building and 18 out of 18 is a large reason why."
Purdue will open the new season on Saturday, Aug. 31 against Indiana State at Ross-Ade Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET and the game will air on Big Ten Network.
Related stories on Purdue football
HUDSON CARD NAMED STARTING QB: Hudson Card threw for 2,387 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Boilermakers a season ago. He'll be the team's starter to open up the 2024 campaign, as well. CLICK HERE
BOILERS NOT BLINKING IN FACE OF ADVERSITY: Ryan Walters addressed Purdue's low expectations with his team this summer. He and the Boilermakers are prepared to prove everyone wrong in 2024. CLICK HERE
PURDUE TAKEAWAYS FROM MEDIA DAYS: Purdue coach Ryan Walters and three players — Hudson Card, Kydran Jenkins and Gus Hartwig — represented the Boilermakers at Big Ten Media Days on Tuesday. CLICK HERE