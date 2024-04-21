Purdue Lands Transfer Commitment From Ex-Mississippi State Punter Keelan Crimmins
Purdue's special teams is getting a boost. Over the weekend, the Boilermakers received a commitment from punter Keelan Crimmins, an Australian punter who previously played at Mississippi State.
Crimmins served as Mississippi State's primary punter as a freshman during the 2023 season. He was responsible for 49 punts for 2,003 total yards and a 40.9 yards per punt average. Crimmins also pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line 15 times last season.
Crimmins is a rugby-style punter.
"I appreciate (coach Ryan Walters) and (coach Chris Petrilli) for the offer to play for Purdue, truly an honor," Crimmins wrote on X. "I'd like to announce my commitment to the (Boiler Football) family. Can't wait to see what long snapper jumps in the portal to join me and this very talented specialist room! #BoilerUp."
Crimmins joins the Purdue football team after the conclusion of the spring practice season. He will likely jump to the top of the depth chart at punter, replacing Jack Ansell, who entered the portal after last season.
Ansell averaged 40.7 yards per punt for the Boilermakers last season. He was responsible for 60 punts throughout the course of the 2023 campaign.
Purdue finished last season with a 4-8 record and is entering the second season under caoch Ryan Walters.
- WHAT RYAN WALTERS SAID ABOUT SPRING GAME: Purdue held its annual spring game last Saturday. The Hammer Down team defeated the Boiler Up squad 17-13. Here's everything coach Ryan Walters said after the game. CLICK HERE
- PURDUE LOSES TWO TO TRANSFER PORTAL: The Boilermakers have lost two players to the NCAA transfer portal in the latest window. Defensive Back Ethon Cole and running back Christian Womack are exploring their options. CLICK HERE