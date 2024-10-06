Purdue Football Loses Another 4-Star Commitment Following Blowout Loss to Wisconsin
Things have gone from bad to worse this weekend for Purdue's football team. A day after an embarrassing 52-6 loss to Wisconsin, the Boilermakers saw another 2025 prospect decommit from the program and re-open his recruitment.
Sunday, four-star cornerback Dawayne Galloway Jr. announced his decommitment from Purdue. He's the third player in the last week to re-open his recruitment after rescinding a verbal pledge to the Boilermakers.
Three-star wide receiver Lebron Hill (2025) and four-star quarterback Oscar Rios (2026) decommitted last week.
"I have decommitted from Purdue after careful thought and consideration," Galloway wrote on social media. "Thank you to the staff and all involved. I am open to all programs interested in myself."
Galloway is a four-star cornerback out of Columbus, Ohio and ranked just outside the top-200 nationally, per 247Sports. He has received nearly 30 offers on the recruiting front.
Purdue is 1-4 on the season after a 52-6 loss to Wisconsin. The Boilermakers have dropped consecutive games to Notre Dame, Oregon State, Nebraska and Wisconsin, losing each contest by 17 points or more.
Galloway was one of the top-ranked prospects Purdue had landed in the 2025 class.
"Brings excellent track speed to the football field. Speed shows up in his closing ability and also after he gets his hands on the ball both as a defensive back and a wide receiver or return man," wrote 247Sports recruiting analyst Allen Trieu. "Will be physical at the line and junior tape shows experience in off-man as well as press-man."
Purdue already had the worst-ranked recruiting class in the Big Ten prior to Galloway's decommitment. Sunday's announcement only put the Boilers further behind.
