Ryan Walters Provides Injury Updates as Boilermakers Enter Second Week of Fall Camp
As Purdue enters its second week of fall camp, the bumps and bruises are beginning to accumulate. Coach Ryan Walters insists that the Boilermakers don't currently have much to worry about, saying that everything is a "minor" issue.
Monday, Walters was asked for status updates regarding a handful of Boilermakers, including edge rusher CJ Madden, receiver Kam Brown, defensive back Tarrion Grant and offensive linemen Joshua Sales and Corey Stewart.
Although some key guys have suffered some injuries through the first five fall camp practices, Walters says there are no major concerns at the moment. That's a good sign for Purdue.
"We've got a couple guys who are dinged up. Normal football wear and tear through four really hard practices," Walters said. "What I will say is our guys are getting after it. We're not having to coach or correct effort or physicality, so when you practice that way, football is tough. It's a physical sport. You're going to have some minor issues.
"Luckily, I think we've got the best strength coach in the world in Kiero Small and he's prepared their bodies to be able to do the things we're asking them to do."
Last season, Purdue was bit early and often by the injury bug. It plagued the team throughout the year, helping contribute to a 4-8 campaign in Walters' first year at the helm.
When the Boilers kicked off fall camp last week, Walters talked about how the program was in a much better place health-wise than a season ago, calling it a "night-and-day difference."
Battling injuries isn't fun for any player, coach or program. The good news? Purdue won't take the field until Aug. 31, hosting Indiana State at Ross-Ade Stadium in the season opener.
"If we had a game today, a lot of those guys would be playing," Walters said. "But we don't have a game today, so I want to make sure they're fresh and ready to go Aug. 31."
MOCKOBEE FOCUSED ON WINNING: Devin Mockobee gained 12 pounds in an effort to be more effective in 2024. But he didn't do it to reach individual goals, he's just trying to help Purdue win. CLICK HERE
MORRISSETTE'S RIDICULOUS CATCH: Purdue transfer received De'Nylon Morrissette is already showing off his skills in practice, making a ridiculous one-handed grab during fall camp. CLICK HERE
THIENEMAN NAMED TO THORPE WATCH LIST: Purdue sophomore Dillon Thieneman has been named to the Jim Thorpe Award Watch List, presented to the top defensive back in college football. CLICK HERE