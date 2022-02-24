Purdue Quarterback Michael Alaimo Enters Transfer Portal

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Redshirt sophomore quarterback Michael Alaimo announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal Thursday after spending two seasons with the Purdue football program.

"I would like to thank my coaches, my teammates, and everyone that has helped me get to where I am today," Alaimo wrote on Twitter. "After careful consideration and constant prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with four years of eligibility and explore other opportunities."

Alaimo, who came to West Lafayette as part of the 2020 recruiting class, redshirted as a freshman and appeared in one game during the 2021 season. The former four-star quarterback out of Montvale, New Jersey, never attempted a pass for the Boilermakers.

He is the second quarterback to leave the program via the transfer portal this offseason, joining Jack Plummer who signed at California University.

Alaimo's departure means starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell and backup Austin Burton are the only players with experience at the position for Purdue. The team added promising four-star recruit, Brady Allen, as part of the class of 2022.

Burton, who originally joined the program as a transfer from UCLA, appeared in seven games last season for the Boilermakers. The other quarterback on the roster include walk-ons Kyle Adams, Jack Albers, Christian Gelov and Andrew Hobson.

Purdue is scheduled to begin its spring practices on Monday.

