Skip to main content
Purdue Quarterback Michael Alaimo Enters Transfer Portal

Purdue Quarterback Michael Alaimo Enters Transfer Portal

Purdue redshirt sophomore quarterback Michael Alaimo entered the transfer portal Thursday with four years left of eligibility. In two years with the Boilermakers, he appeared in just one game and never attempted a pass.

Purdue redshirt sophomore quarterback Michael Alaimo entered the transfer portal Thursday with four years left of eligibility. In two years with the Boilermakers, he appeared in just one game and never attempted a pass.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Redshirt sophomore quarterback Michael Alaimo announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal Thursday after spending two seasons with the Purdue football program. 

"I would like to thank my coaches, my teammates, and everyone that has helped me get to where I am today," Alaimo wrote on Twitter. "After careful consideration and constant prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with four years of eligibility and explore other opportunities." 

Alaimo, who came to West Lafayette as part of the 2020 recruiting class, redshirted as a freshman and appeared in one game during the 2021 season. The former four-star quarterback out of Montvale, New Jersey, never attempted a pass for the Boilermakers. 

Read More

He is the second quarterback to leave the program via the transfer portal this offseason, joining Jack Plummer who signed at California University. 

Alaimo's departure means starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell and backup Austin Burton are the only players with experience at the position for Purdue. The team added promising four-star recruit, Brady Allen, as part of the class of 2022. 

Burton, who originally joined the program as a transfer from UCLA, appeared in seven games last season for the Boilermakers. The other quarterback on the roster include walk-ons Kyle Adams, Jack Albers, Christian Gelov and Andrew Hobson.

Purdue is scheduled to begin its spring practices on Monday. 

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!

Michael Alaimo purdue
Football

Purdue Quarterback Michael Alaimo Enters Transfer Portal

By D.J. Fezler
1 minute ago
PurdueSashaStefanovicJadenIvey
Basketball

Sasha Live! Podcast Returns to Mad Mushroom Pizza on Thursday Night

By Tom Brew
1 hour ago
Purdue spring practice jeff brohm
Football

Purdue Football Announces 2022 Spring Practice Schedule

By D.J. Fezler
Feb 23, 2022
Mason gillis vs Michigan state macket arena
Basketball

Michigan State Rides 3-Game Losing Streak Ahead of Matchup With No. 4 Purdue Basketball

By D.J. Fezler
Feb 23, 2022
Trevion Willaism TJD Mackey Arena
Basketball

Tipoff Time Announced for Purdue Basketball's Upcoming Home Matchup Against Indiana

By D.J. Fezler
Feb 22, 2022
Carsen Edwards Purdue
Basketball

Complete List of Purdue Basketball's All-Time 1,000-Point Scorers

By D.J. Fezler
Feb 21, 2022
Trevion Williams at Mackey Arena vs Rutgers
Basketball

Purdue Basketball's Offensive Efficiency, Versatility Shines Against Rutgers

By D.J. Fezler
Feb 21, 2022
Ethan Morton vs Rugers
Basketball

Purdue Moves Up One Spot, Comes in at No. 4 in Latest AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll

By D.J. Fezler
Feb 21, 2022
Jaden Ivey vs Rutgers mackey arena
Basketball

Jaden Ivey Showcases Aggressiveness for No. 5 Purdue Basketball in Win Over Rutgers

By D.J. Fezler
Feb 20, 2022