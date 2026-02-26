Matt Painter Addresses Primary Concern With Playing Late-Season Non-Conference Games

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Matt Painter isn't afraid of playing the best teams in college basketball. His program embraces the challenge of a daunting non-conference schedule to prepare for Big Ten play and the NCAA Tournament. But would he be open to Purdue playing a non-league game in February?

Painter didn't completely rule it out, but he's not a big fan of the idea of stepping outside of Big Ten play so late in the season, especially with 20 conference games on the schedule.

"I would prefer not to with 20 games," Painter said. "Maybe something could pop up. A lot of times when you agree to it, you don't know your window ... there's still a lot things up in the air at that time."

The primary concern wit scheduling those games so late in the year? It may cut into the rest and recovery time players need in February. Painter believes those days off at this point of the season are more valuable than in November and December.

"More teams used to do this when there were 16 league games or 18 league games. It's just a lot more difficult with 20 league games," he said. "For us, this time from Indiana to Michigan State was invaluable, to be off. Now, you want to throw a game there? I understand why they're doing it, but the breaks — guys don't need a lot of breaks in November and December. You just don't feel it. You feel it right now. Everybody in the country feels it right now. Everybody in the country is hurt right now."

Over the last two weeks, both Ohio State and Michigan stepped out of Big Ten play for a non-conference matchup. The Buckeyes played No. 15 Virginia in the Nashville Hoops Showdown and the then-top-ranked Wolverines battled No. 3 Duke in the Edward Jones Capital Showcase.

Painter doesn't have any issue with other teams scheduling those games so late in the season, saying it's a great way to gauge where a program stands among some of the better teams in te country.

"I don't think there's anything wrong with it. You just have to wrap your head around that's what you want to do," Painter said. "It has to be the right game ... you're just trying to get a marquee game for your program at that time."

Purdue never backs away from a challenging schedule

Take one look at Purdue's schedules over the last five years and you'll realize that Painter isn't afraid of playing the best teams in college basketball. Each year, the Boilermakers play one of the most difficult slates in the sport.

But scheduling those major matchups in February doesn't seem to make much sense, especially considering the depth of the Big Ten. This year alone, there are currently five teams in the conference ranked in the top 13 of the Associated Press poll:

No. 3 Michigan

No. 8 Purdue

No. 10 Illinois

No. 12 Nebraska

No. 13 Michigan State

The Big Ten is difficult enough. Teams can play league games and still prepare for a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

Plus, Purdue's schedule is front-loaded with tough non-conference foes. This season, the Boilermakers played Alabama, Iowa State, Memphis, Texas Tech, Marquette and Aubrurn. They were tested frequently in the first two months of the season.

The Boilers are already loading up for next season, too. Purdue announced it will open the 2026-27 season against Gonzaga in Las Vegas. Iowa State and Tennessee are also on the schedule.

Painter may not have dismissed the idea of jumping outside of conference play entirely, but it doesn't sound like something he's eager to schedule anytime soon.

