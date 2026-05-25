How Close Was Purdue Baseball to Earning a Spot in NCAA Tournament?

Purdue was holding out hope that its name would be called during Monday afternoon's Selection Show for the 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament. However, a 37-win season wasn't enough for the Boilermakers to earn a bid in this year's field.

Despite a 37-20 record and an 18-12 mark in Big Ten play, Purdue did not receive a spot in the 64-team tournament. That means the Boilermakers played their final game of the season on Friday night, a 4-3 loss to No. 1 UCLA in the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten Tournament.

How close were the Boilers to making the field? We don't know where exactly they ranked, however, they were not among the "First Four Out" in the selection process. Those teams were Mercer, Michigan, Pitt and TCU.

Purdue's absence from the "First Four Out" category likely means that even a win over UCLA on Friday night would have kept them on the outside of the field. The Boilers would have probably needed to win the Big Ten Tournament in order to earn a spot in the NCAA field.

The Boilers have not made an appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2018. They have only made the postseason three times in program history (1987, 2012, 2018).

Purdue releases statement on social media

Purdue coach Greg Goff walks back after talking to an umpire during the NCAA baseball game. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

After the disappointing news on Monday, the Purdue baseball team released a statement on social media. Obviously, the Boilermakers would have liked a chance to continue their season, but it was still a strong year for the program, finishing fifth in the conference standings.

"So very grateful for our Boilermakers and the amazing moments & memories they gave us," the team posted on X. "Much love for one of the most exciting & successful teams in program history."

Purdue appeared to be in great shape for the NCAA Tournament after a three-game sweep over Indiana in the second-to-last weekend of the season. However, the Boilers dropped all three games to Iowa on the road the following weekend, putting them behind the 8-ball.

Then, Purdue lost its first game in the Big Ten Tournament to No. 12 seed Michigan State. It was able to bounce back with wins over Illinois and Iowa to reach the quarterfinals, but UCLA overcame a 3-1 deficit in the eighth inning to beat the Boilers.

Purdue's 37 wins are the most under head coach Greg Goff since he took over in 2020.

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