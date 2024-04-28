Purdue Safety Sanoussi Kane Selected by Baltimore Ravens in 7th Round of 2024 NFL Draft
Purdue safety Sanoussi Kane is now a Raven. On Saturday, Baltimore selected the former Boilermaker in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 250 pick.
Kane spent four seasons with the Boilermakers, appearing in 33 career games — including all 26 over the past two years. Last season, Kane tallied 79 tackles, including six for loss. He also had seven passes defended and a forced fumble.
During Purdue's run to a Big Ten West title in 2022, Kane was responsible for 72 stops, three passes defended and two forced fumbles.
Kane was the second player from Purdue selected in this year's draft. Running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. was picked in the fifth round by the New York Giants. He rushed for 716 yards and eight touchdowns during the 2023 campaign.
Baltimore has had a reputation for fielding great defenses, so this seems like a great landing spot for Kane. The 6-foot, 215-pound defensive back will try to work his way into a roster spot for the Ravens over the next few months.
Kane apparently turned some heads during his pro day and with his film. Despite his success over the past two years in West Lafayette, the safety was not invited to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.
Even though he had to wait a while, hearing his name called during the NFL Draft had to be a surreal feeling for Kane. We'll see if he's able to carve out a role for himself later this year in Baltimore.
