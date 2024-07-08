Purdue Football Teases New Uniform Release for 2024 Season
The wait is almost over, Purdue fans. On Thursday, July 11, the Boilermaker football team will finally reveal its new uniforms for the 2024 college football season.
Sunday, Purdue's social media team released a video saying that the team's new uniforms will be unveiled on Thursday. Talks about the new look have been ongoing, with fans eagerly awaiting to see the style.
Coach Ryan Walters, who enters his second season with the program in 2024, is excited about the new threads.
"I was blown away. I was very pleased and I'm excited to show the world and show Boilermaker Nation what the new (uniforms) look like," Walters says in the video.
"Coach Walters, when he came in, he knew exactly what he wanted. He wanted a great brand identity for Purdue football," said associate director of equipment Kyle Gergely. "So, really just whenever you flipped on the TV you knew it was Purdue football playing without having to really look."
The video hints at having a bit of an old-school Purdue feel, though there were no other specifics provided.
"Basically, Kyle had a bunch of old jerseys, old pants, old helmets laid out across all the tables. We took our time looking through that stuff and try to identify the elements that were kind of quintessentially Purdue football," said director of creative Ryan Long.
Soon enough, Purdue fans will finally get to place their eyes upon the new look. Walters thinks everyone will be happy with the uniform option.
"I think they'll be satisfied and happy with the direction we took," Walter said.
