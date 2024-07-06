Purdue Beats Michigan State, Cincinnati for Commitment from Talented Ohio Linebacker
Purdue's wave of commitments continued on Saturday morning. The Boilermakers received a verbal commitment from talented linebacker Grant Beerman, a native of West Chester, Ohio.
Beerman, who had nearly 30 offers on the recruiting trail, made his announcement live on Rivals.com over the holiday weekend. He became the 12th player in the 2025 class to commit to Purdue.
Purdue edged out Michigan State, West Virginia and Cincinnati for Beerman's pledge.
"I had to put a lot of thought into it. It was a very difficult decision for me," he said. "But Purdue really stood out because it was a family vibe. I mean, I really fit in. The connection I have, not only with the coaches but with the players ... so it really felt like home.
"And then the development plan that Coach (Ryan) Walters and Coach (Kevin) Kane have for me, not only as a football player but as a man, I think that really helped me."
Beerman is ranked as a top-50 linebacker in the 2025 recruiting class and is listed just outside the top-400 overall prospects. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound linebacker attends Lakota West High School.
During his 2023 season at Lakota West, Beerman recorded 79 tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass break-ups. Per 247Sports, he also maintains a 4.1 grade point average.
Purdue has had a lot of success this past week on the defensive recruiting front. The Boilers received a pledge from three-star defensive lineman Drayden Pavey and four-star cornerback Dawayne Galloway Jr.
All three players are from Ohio.
Related stories on Purdue football
PURDUE SEES BUMP IN SEASON TICKET SALES: Fans are fired up for Purdue football in 2024. According to a report, season ticket sales are the best they've been since 2008, Joe Tiller's final season. CLICK HERE
PURDUE FLIPS WR FROM LOUISVILLE: Purdue has landed a wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class. Three-star wide receiver and in-state product Lebron Hill announced his commitment to the Boilermakers on Tuesday. CLICK HERE