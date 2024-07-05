Purdue's 2025 Class Gets Major Boost with Pledge From 4-Star Cornerback
Purdue's 2025 recruiting class got a big boost on Friday evening. The Boilermakers received a verbal pledge from four-star cornerback Dawayne Galloway Jr.
Galloway made his announcement official with a post on social media. He received nearly 30 offers on the recruiting front, picking Purdue over other Big Ten offers from Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State and Wisconsin. He also received interest from Georgia, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Auburn and Kentucky.
According to 247Sports, Galloway ranks as a top-150 overall prospect in the 2025 class. He's also considered the No. 17 cornerback.
Galloway is listed as a 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback out of Columbus, Ohio. He's a two-way player at Marion-Franklin High School and finished the 2023 high school season with five interceptions, including a pick-six.
247Sports' recruiting analyst Allen Trieu had a lot of complimentary words regarding Galloway's game and athleti ability.
"Brings excellent track speed to the football field. Speed shows up in his closing ability and also after he gets his hands on the ball both as a defensive back and a wide receiver or return man," Trieu wrote. "Will be physical at the line and junior tape shows experience in off-man as well as press-man. Needs to add more weight and strength but has the frame to do so."
Purdue now has 11 commitments in the 2025 recruiting class. Galloway immediately becomes the highest-ranked player currently committed to the Boilermakers.
Coach Ryan Walters and his staff have landed six commitments since the beginning of June. On July 3, the Boilers received a pledge from three-star defensive lineman Drayden Pavey.
