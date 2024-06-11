Purdue Football Earns Commitment From 3-Star Ohio Tight End in 2025 Class
Purdue's 2025 recruiting class grew on Tuesday. The Boilermakers received a verbal commitment from three-star tight end and Cleveland, Ohio native Brian Kortovich.
In a social media post on X, Kortovich announced his commitment to Purdue. He became the seventh player of the 2025 cycle to verbally pledge to coach Ryan Walters and the Boilermaker staff.
Kortovich is a 6-foot-4, 224-pound tight end in the 2025 class. Per 247Sports', he ranks as the No. 50 tight end of the cycle and is the No. 35 prospect out of Ohio. He has received a total of 14 offers on the recruiting front.
Kortovich picked Purdue over other Big Ten offers from Illinois, Indiana and Northwestern. Other programs to express interest in the tight end included Akron, Army, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Kent State and Toledo.
The tight end had recently taken a visit to Purdue on June 7. He had received an offer from the Boilermakers on May 1 before landing offers from the other three Big Ten programs later in the month.
Last season, Kortovich was a Division III All-Ohio third-team selection out of Villa Angela-St. Joseph.
It's obviously still incredibly early in the cycle, but Kortovich's commitment gives Purdue the No. 59-ranked recruiting class nationally, per 247Sports.
