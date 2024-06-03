Former Purdue WR Taylor Stubblefield on 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot
Taylor Stubblefield might soon be a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Monday, the former Purdue wide receiver was one of several great players to be included on the ballot for the Class of 2025.
Stubblefield played at Purdue from 2001-04 under coach Joe Tiller. He was integral part of the "basketball on grass" offense the Boilermakers ran, which helped change the game in the Big Ten.
Over the course of his four-year career in West Lafayette, Stubblefield amassed 3,629 receiving yards and caught 21 touchdown passes. He set the NCAA record for career receptions, hauling in 316 passes
Stubblefield also set a Purdue record in 2004, hauling in 16 touchdown passes. That is the most in a single season in the history of Boilermaker football.
Stubblefield was a threat at receiver every year while at Purdue, totaling at least 789 receiving yards each season. His biggest year came during the 2004 campaign, when he hauled in 89 receptions for 1,095 yards and 16 touchdowns.
The former Purdue receiver was named to the Big Ten's All-Freshman Team in 2001 and was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2003. In 2004, Stubblefield was a first-team All-Big Ten receiver and a consensus All-American.
One of the highlights of Stubblefield's impressive career at Purdue came in a blowout win over Notre Dame in South Bend in 2004. Early in the season, Stubblefield hauled in a lob pass from quarterback Kyle Orton and raced 97 yards to the end zone for a touchdown.
Purdue defeated Notre Dame 41-16, marking the first time the Boilermakers had won at Notre Dame Stadium since 1974. Stubblefield ended the game with seven catches for 181 yards and two touchdowns.
Shortly after his college football career came to an end, Stubblefield jumped into the world of coaching. He got his start in 2007 at Central Washington as a wide receivers coach. Over the last two decades, the former Boilermaker has had stops with Eastern Michigan, Illinois State, Central Michigan, New Mexico, Wake Forest, Utah, Air Force, Miami (Fla.) and Penn State.
