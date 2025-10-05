Spread Released for Purdue vs. Minnesota — Who's the Favorite?
Purdue's streak as an underdog will continue for another week. The Boilermakers are a 9.5-point underdog heading into next Saturday's game against Minnesota, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
This marks the fourth straight game this season in which Purdue is an underdog via FanDuel. The Boilermakers were also underdogs in games against USC, Notre Dame, and Illinois.
All three of those games resulted in losses for the Boilers.
Purdue has only been a favorite in one game this season, the season opener against Ball State. There was no spread released for the Week 2 game against Southern Illinois because the Salukis compete at the FCS level.
Both Purdue and Minnesota are coming off losses this past weekend. The Boilermakers dropped a 43-27 contest to No. 22 Illinois at Ross-Ade Stadium, suffering their third straight loss of the year.
Minnesota had the toughest game of its season on Saturday, traveling to Columbus to play No. 1-ranked Ohio State. The Gophers were blown out of The Horseshoe, losing 42-3.
Purdue enters next week's game 2-3 overall and searching for its first Big Ten win of the season. Minnesota is 3-2 this year and sits at 1-1 in conference play.
Kickoff between the Boilermakers and Golden Gophers is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on Big Ten Network.
Purdue vs. Minnesota history
A pair of old Big Ten West foes, Purdue and Minnesota did not play during the 2024 season. The last meeting between the two teams came on Nov. 11, 2023, a 49-30 victory for the Boilermakers. Purdue also won the 2022 meeting in Minneapolis, winning a 20-10 contest.
Although Purdue has won the last two games, Minnesota has dominated the head-to-head series over the last decade. The Gophers have won eight of the last 11 meetings, including a four-game winning streak from 2018 through 2021.
The all-time series between the two teams has also been incredibly competitive. This weekend's game will be the 80th time the two teams have gone toe-to-toe on the gridiron. Minnesota owns a 41-35-3 advantage.
Purdue vs. Minnesota game information
- Who: Purdue (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) vs. Minnesota (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten)
- What: Big Ten Conference game
- When: Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
- Spread: Minnesota is a 9.5-point favorite
- All-time series: Minnesota leads the series 41-35-3
