Purdue Coach Ryan Walters 'Sticking With Process' Despite 1-6 Start
Ryan Walters is sticking to his guns. Despite a dreadful 1-6 start to the season — which includes five blowout losses — the Purdue coach says he plans to stick to the process as the team enters its second bye week of the 2024 campaign.
Friday night, the Boilermakers dropped their sixth straight game, falling 35-0 to Oregon. Although the defense played well at times, the offense floundered and failed to take advantage of any opportunities.
It was another disappointing performance in front of a giant crowd at Ross-Ade Stadium.
After the game, Walters was asked about Purdue's plan heading into the bye week. Specifically, the second-year coach was asked if there's anything specific the Boilers will focus on with two weeks until a matchup against Northwestern on Nov. 2.
"We're going to stick to our process," Walters said, clearly frustrated. "I'm confused as to why we would change our process."
If you need a refresher, Purdue's defense ranks 130th nationally out of a possible 134 at the FBS level. The Boilermakers are surrendering 38.4 points per game and 451.6 yards per contest.
The offense hasn't done much better. Eliminate the 49-0 win over Indiana State and Purdue is averaging just 15.5 points per game on the season, ranking last in the Big Ten.
So far, the process hasn't worked in West Lafayette. But we'll see if anything changes now that Walters and the Boilers have two weeks to prepare for Northwestern.
