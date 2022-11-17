Purdue Cornerback Cory Trice Accepts Invite to 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue redshirt senior cornerback Cory Trice has accepted an invitation to play in the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl. Teammates Aidan O'Connell and Payne Durham also accepted invites.

The postseason all-star game has been played annually since the 1925 season and features some of the top senior college football players across the country. It allows players to showcase their skills in front of NFL representatives ahead of the draft.

Many decorated NFL stars have played in the East-West Shrine Bowl, including Tom Brady, Walter Payton, Lawrence Taylor, John Elway and Gale Sayers. This year's contest will be held on Feb. 2, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Trice, who returned to the field this season following a torn ACL a year ago, has recorded 19 total tackles, a team-high eight pass deflections and one interception in 2022 for the Boilermakers.

Trice had his most productive game of the season on the road against Maryland, aiding Purdue in a narrow 31-29 victory. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive back tallied five total tackles and his only interception of the year. The Boilermakers rank fifth in the Big Ten Conference with 11 interceptions and are among five programs to have two pick-sixes.

Purdue has a 6-4 overall record on the season, which includes a 4-3 mark in Big Ten play, heading into its final home game of the season. The team is scheduled to kick off against Northwestern at noon ET inside Ross-Ade Stadium. The matchup will be broadcast live on FS1.

