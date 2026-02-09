Which Former Purdue Players Did Drew Brees Join in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Last week, Purdue legend Drew Brees was announced as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2026. He had an outstanding NFL career with the San Diego Chargers and New Orleans Saints, and became the fifth Boilermaker to earn a spot in Canton.

Brees ended his career with 80,358 passing yards, 571 touchdown passes, 13 Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl ring. He is considered one of the best quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL.

Which Boilermakers is Brees accompanying with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame? He joins some prestigious names in Canton.

Len Dawson — inducted in 1987

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson (16) in action at Arrowhead Stadium. | Rod Hanna-Imagn Images

Dawson was Purdue's starting quarterback from 1954-56 and was the Big Ten's leader in passing yardage and touchdowns in each of his three seasons. He ended his career with 3,325 yards and 29 touchdowns through the air. Following his career in West Lafayette, the talented quarterback was selected in by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 1957 NFL Draft.

Dawson had a long and successful career in professional football, playing for the Steelers (1957-59), the Cleveland Browns (1960-61) and the Dallas Texans/Kansas City Chiefs (1962-75). He led the Chiefs to three AFL championships and a Super Bowl IV title.

When Dawson's career concluded, he had thrown for 28,711 yards and 239 touchdowns. He was a six-time AFL All-Star, led the AFL in completion percentage seven times and four times in touchdown passes.

Bob Griese — inducted in 1990

Miami Dolphins former quarterback Bob Griese gives a speech during his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Griese is another member of Purdue's Cradle of Quarterbacks, suiting up for the Boilermakers from 1963-66. He was a three-year starter, throwing for 4,402 yards and 28 touchdowns and also rushing for 14 scores. Not only was he the team's quarterback, but he was also the kicker and punter. He was a two-time All-Big Ten selection and led the Boilers to a 14-13 win over USC in the 1967 Rose Bowl.

The Miami Dolphins selected Griese with the fourth overall pick in the 1967 NFL Draft and he spent his entire career with the franchise (1967-1980). He won two Super Bowl championship in Miami, including the franchise's perfect 17-0 record in 1972, the only perfect season in NFL history.

Griese threw for 25,092 yards and 192 touchdowns during a 14-year NFL career. He was a six-time Pro Bowl selection, a two-time Super Bowl winner and a two-time First-Team All-Pro selection.

Hank Stram — inducted in 2003

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Hank Stram talks to quarterback Len Dawson (16) on the sidelines. | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Stram played college football at Purdue in the 1940s and later served as the team's backfield coach from 1948 through 1955. His playing career started in 1942, but was interrupted due to his service in World War II. He returned to play in 1946 and 1947 before jumping into coaching.

Stram spent more than a decade coaching the backfield of various college programs (Purdue, SMU, Notre Dame and Miami) before being named the head coach of the Dallas Texans (later the Kansas City Chiefs) in 1960. He was a three-time AFL champion and won one Super Bowl during his time on the sidelines.

Following his career in Kansas City, Stram spent two seasons as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints. His career ended with 136 career victories, five postseason appearances and a 57.3 winning percentage.

Rod Woodson — inducted in 2009

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Rod Woodson (26) in action. | Tony Tomsic-Imagn Images

Woodson was a defensive back and kick returner at Purdue from 1983-86, but he also played some at running back and wide receiver during his senior season. He is considered one of the most versatile players in program history, ending his career with more than 1,514 kick return yards, 11 interceptions and three pick-sixes. He was a three-time First-Team All-Big Ten selection and received All-America honors in 1985 and 1986.

Woodson was the No. 10 overall selection in the 1987 NFL Draft, picked by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He spent the majority of his 17-year career with the Steelers (1987-1996), but also played for the San Francisco 49ers (1997), Baltimore Ravens (1998-2001) and Oakland Raiders (2002-2003). In 1993, Woodson was selected as the NFL Defensive Player of the Year and was an 11-time Pro Bowl selection.

In 2000-01, Woodson won his lone Super Bowl ring while playing for the Ravens. He finished his career with 1,158 tackles, 71 interceptions and 12 interceptions returned for touchdowns.

