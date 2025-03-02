Purdue Football Among 7 Finalists to Land Skilled 2026 Linebacker
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — One of the top players out of the state of Kentucky in the 2026 recruiting class is considering Purdue as a destination. Jacob Savage, a three-star prospect, included the Boilermakers among the seven finalists for his commitment.
Savage posted a list of his top-seven teams as his recruitment continues, most of which are Big Ten programs. He's considered Indiana, Northwestern, Michigan State, Minnesota, Georgia Tech and Louisville, along with Purdue.
Per 247Sports, Savage is listed as a 6-foot-1, 219-pound linebacker out of Union, Ky. He attends Ryle High School, where he plays on both sides of the football.
Below is a link to Savage's highlights at the high school level.
Purdue currently has just one player committed in the 2026 class — Rico Schrieber, a 6-foot-7, 315-pound offensive lineman out of Chicago. He became the first player to pledge, making his announcement back in early February.
The 2026 recruiting class will be the first full class under new coach Barry Odom and his staff.
