Purdue Football Among 7 Finalists to Land Skilled 2026 Linebacker

My Top 7 Schools as of right now March 1st‼️One step closer to finding 🏠…👀⁉️

(Recruitment 100% Open)@Ryle_Football @RAIDERSPORTSNKY @AllenTrieu @On3Recruits @Rivals @IndianaFootball @MSU_Football @GopherFootball @GeorgiaTechFB @LouisvilleFB @BoilerFootball… pic.twitter.com/jM1bgYEn0d