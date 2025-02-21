Boilermakers Country

Big Ten Announces Dates, Location for 2025 Football Media Days

The Big Ten is heading to Las Vegas this summer for the annual Big Ten Football Media Days. The three-day event will be held at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti speaks to the media during the Big Ten football media day
Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti speaks to the media during the Big Ten football media day
The Big Ten is headed to Sin City this July. On Friday, the conference announced that it will host the 2025 Big Ten Football Media Days in Las Vegas. It will be the first time the league has held the event in the city.

Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas will be the host site of the event, which is the unofficial kickoff of the Big Ten football season. This move appeals to the conference's four newcomers, Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington.

Since 2021, the Big Ten has held the annual football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Prior to that, the event was held in Chicago.

Once again, Big Ten Football Media Days will be a three-day event, spanning from Tuesday, July 22 through Thursday, July 24. All 18 teams will participate in the annual event, with six coaches speaking on each day.

Big Ten Network will provide coverage of the event on all three days

Additional information regarding specific media schedules, attendees and podium times will be revealed at a later date.

