Big Ten Announces Dates, Location for 2025 Football Media Days
The Big Ten is headed to Sin City this July. On Friday, the conference announced that it will host the 2025 Big Ten Football Media Days in Las Vegas. It will be the first time the league has held the event in the city.
Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas will be the host site of the event, which is the unofficial kickoff of the Big Ten football season. This move appeals to the conference's four newcomers, Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington.
Since 2021, the Big Ten has held the annual football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Prior to that, the event was held in Chicago.
Once again, Big Ten Football Media Days will be a three-day event, spanning from Tuesday, July 22 through Thursday, July 24. All 18 teams will participate in the annual event, with six coaches speaking on each day.
Big Ten Network will provide coverage of the event on all three days
Additional information regarding specific media schedules, attendees and podium times will be revealed at a later date.
Related Big Ten stories
SIX TEAMS CLINCH BIG TEN TOURNEY SPOT: For the first time ever, some teams will be left out of the Big Ten Tournament. Purdue has already secured its spot in the event, along with five other teams. CLICK HERE
BOILERS, HUSKERS VB HEADING TO NASHVILLE: Purdue and Nebraska will participate in the inaugural Broadway Block Party in Nashville on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. Kentucky and Tennessee are also playing. CLICK HERE
MARCH MADNESS DATES, LOCATIONS: The 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is sneaking up quickly. Here are the dates, locations and TV information for this year's March Madness tournament. CLICK HERE