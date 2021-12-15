Purdue Football Coach Jeff Brohm Discusses National Signing Day, 2022 Recruiting Class
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football inked 19 players Wednesday, Dec. 15, during National Signing Day. It was the first of a three-day early signing period, and coach Jeff Brohm said that the team will continue to bring in players over the next year.
The Boilermakers' 2022 recruiting class ranks outside of Sports Illustrated top-25 rankings, but it checks in at No. 38 in the 247Sports composite and No. 28 on the Rivals.com site as of Wednesday afternoon.
The class is made up of 11 prospects on the offensive side of the ball and eight on defense. Brohm and the rest of the Purdue coaching staff signed some of the best prospects in the area, with six new Boilermakers hailing from the state of Indiana.
"We couldn't be more excited about this incoming class joining our Purdue Football family," Brohm said in a release. "Our goal with every recruiting class is to sign guys with high character that can make a difference on and off the field. We have shown over our time here that freshman can make an immediate impact, and these guys will have a chance to do that. It is a special time to be a Boilermaker!"
VIDEO: Jeff Brohm National Signing Day Press Conference
Here are the players that have officially signed their national letters of intent:
- Jimmy Liston, Center
- Roman Pitre, Linebacker
- Kentrell Marks, Running Back
- Terrance Thomas, Running Back
- Jordan Buchanan, Safety
- Curtis Deville Jr., Wide Receiver
- Joseph Jefferson II, Safety
- Brady Allen, Quarterback
- Zion Steptoe, Wide Receiver
- Nic Caraway, Defensive Lineman
- JP Deeter, Defensive Lineman
- Malachi Preciado, Interior Offensive Lineman
- Mo Omonode, Defensive Lineman
- Charlie Kenrich, Tight End
- Joe Strickland, Defensive Lineman
- Max Klare, Tight End
- Vince Carpenter
- Cross Watson, Offensive Tackle
- Andre Oben, Offensive Tackle
- Dominack Moon, Linebacker
