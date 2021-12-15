Purdue Football Coach Jeff Brohm Discusses National Signing Day, 2022 Recruiting Class

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football inked 19 players Wednesday, Dec. 15, during National Signing Day. It was the first of a three-day early signing period, and coach Jeff Brohm said that the team will continue to bring in players over the next year.

The Boilermakers' 2022 recruiting class ranks outside of Sports Illustrated top-25 rankings, but it checks in at No. 38 in the 247Sports composite and No. 28 on the Rivals.com site as of Wednesday afternoon.

The class is made up of 11 prospects on the offensive side of the ball and eight on defense. Brohm and the rest of the Purdue coaching staff signed some of the best prospects in the area, with six new Boilermakers hailing from the state of Indiana.

"We couldn't be more excited about this incoming class joining our Purdue Football family," Brohm said in a release. "Our goal with every recruiting class is to sign guys with high character that can make a difference on and off the field. We have shown over our time here that freshman can make an immediate impact, and these guys will have a chance to do that. It is a special time to be a Boilermaker!"

Here are the players that have officially signed their national letters of intent:

Jimmy Liston, Center

Roman Pitre, Linebacker

Kentrell Marks, Running Back

Terrance Thomas, Running Back

Jordan Buchanan, Safety

Curtis Deville Jr., Wide Receiver

Joseph Jefferson II, Safety

Brady Allen, Quarterback

Zion Steptoe, Wide Receiver

Nic Caraway, Defensive Lineman

JP Deeter, Defensive Lineman

Malachi Preciado, Interior Offensive Lineman

Mo Omonode, Defensive Lineman

Charlie Kenrich, Tight End

Joe Strickland, Defensive Lineman

Max Klare, Tight End

Vince Carpenter

Cross Watson, Offensive Tackle

Andre Oben, Offensive Tackle

Dominack Moon, Linebacker

