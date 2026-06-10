Purdue Football Gets Another Recruiting Win by Landing 4-Star Defensive Back

Purdue continues to find wins on the recruiting trail in June. The Boilermakers landed their second four-star prospect in the 2027 class on Wednesday, receiving a commitment from Warren Central (Ind.) product Kaleb Elkins.

Elkins is ranked as the No. 5 prospect out of Indiana and is listed as the No. 311 overall player in his recruiting class. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound safety is ranked as the No. 26 player at his position, per 247Sports.

This is a significant addition for the Boilermakers, as Elkins becomes the third in-state prospect to commit to Purdue. He is also the second-highest player to verbally commit to the program, behind only four-star wide receiver Trenton Yancey.

At a time when Indiana and Notre Dame have been so dominant on the football field, winning a recruiting battle to land a top-five in-state prospect is a huge victory for Barry Odom and his staff.

Warren Central High School junior Kaleb Elkins, left, talks with a game official. | Doug McSchooler/for IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Elkins also addresses a need for Purdue, as the program needs more playmakers in the secondary. He'll add speed, athleticism and a high football IQ to the defensive backfield when he arrives as a member of the 2027 recruiting class.

Purdue has had a busy June, which has really provided a boost on the recruiting front. Elkins became the seventh player to verbally commit this month. On Tuesday, the Boilers added commitments from Yancey, as well as 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive lineman Patrick O'Brien.

The Boilermakers are currently inside the top 50 of the 247Sports recruiting rankings, but sit 16th in the Big Ten.

Elkins' career at Warren Central

Ben Davis Anthony Stapleton jr (18) is up for the pass but has it stopped by Warren Central Kaleb Elkins (40). | Gary Brockman-for IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Elkins may have made his commitment to Purdue, but he still has one season of high school football ahead at Warren Central. Over the last two seasons, he's made quite the impact for the Warriors.

He's coming off a junior campaign in which he totaled 29 tackles, seven passes defended and two interceptions for a Warren Central team that reached the semi-state round of the IHSAA State Football Tournament. The Warriors concluded the year with an 8-5 record.

As a sophomore, Elkins made quite the splash in the secondary. He intercepted a whopping six passes, resulting in 90 return yards. He was also responsible for 32 tackles and seven passes defended.

Elkins will be one of the top contenders for Indiana's Mr. Football award next season.

Purdue rolling in June

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom walks down the field. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before the calendar turned to June, Purdue's recruiting outlook for the 2027 class was bleak. The Boilers only held a few commitments, needing a boost heading into the summer.

That's exactly what the program has gotten since June 3. The Boilermakers have landed their five highest-ranked commitments in the last week. It includes verbal pledges from defensive end Owen Roberts, cornerback Roman Combs, defensive lineman Wesley Gover, as well as O'Brien, Yancey and Elkins.

Odom and his staff seem to be making a splash with high-level recruits, which is essential to helping Purdue get back on the college football map.

There's still a lot of work left to do with the 2027 class, but this has been a successful month on the recruiting front. How many more prospects can the Boilermakers add in the coming days and weeks?

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