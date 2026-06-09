Purdue Football Lands First 4-Star of 2027 Class With Commitment From Texas WR

The hard work on the recruiting front paid off in a big way for Barry Odom and his staff this week. On Tuesday, Purdue landed its first four-star prospect of the 2027 recruiting class, giving the program a nice boost.

Trenton Yancey, a highly-touted wide receiver from Duncanville, Texas, announced his commitment to Purdue. He immediately becomes the highest-rated recruit in the Boilermakers' 2027 class,

247Sports ranks Yancey as the No. 152 overall prospect in the class and the No. 19 wide receiver. He's also considered a top-25 player out of Texas in this cycle. Yancey is listed at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds.

Yancey is coming off a big year at Duncanville in 2025 as a junior. He accounted for 780 receiving yards and nine touchdown catches on 54 receptions. The rising high school senior also rushed for 388 yards and 10 touchdowns on 31 carries.

Yancey's pledge comes just days after taking an official visit to Purdue. He had several major offers, but picked the Boilermakers over Ohio State, Oklahoma, Nebraska, SMU, Florida, Alabama, Oregon, Pitt, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC and several others.

With Yancey's verbal pledge on Tuesday, Purdue saw a boost in the recruiting rankings. The Boilermakers now have 10 players committed in the 2027 class. They rank 52nd nationally and moved up to 16th in the Big Ten, ahead of Maryland and Illinois.

What type of impact could this have for Purdue?

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom points to the field. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Until last week, things had been rather quiet for Purdue on the recruiting front. Since the calendar flipped to June, though, things have really heated up for the Boilermakers.

Since June 3, Purdue has landed six verbal commitments in the 2027 class. That includes flipping three-star Lawrence North (Ind.) running back Izayveon Moore from Miami (Ohio) and adding two highly-ranked defensive prospects in Lakota West (Ohio) defensive back Roman Combs and Thompson (Ala.) defensive lineman Wesley Gover.

Yancey, Gover and Combs are currently the three highest-rated prospects in Purdue's 2027 recruiting class, respectively.

Sometimes, there's hesitation for high-profile prospects to be the first player to commit to a program, especially one that hasn't won a Big Ten game in two years. Yancey's decision — and the announcement from five other prospects this month — could trigger a domino effect.

According to Rivals.com, Purdue is "closing in" on five more highly-rated prospects. Odom and his program could receive some major upgrades on the recruiting front in the coming days and really bolster the 2027 class before the calendar turns to July.

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