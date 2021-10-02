Purdue Football Injury Update Ahead of Saturday's Matchup With Minnesota

The Boilermakers had several players enter this week as game-time decisions. David Bell, Branson Deen, King Doerue and DaMarcus Mitchell are all warming up with the team. Corey Trice, who hasn't played the last two weeks, is also in uniform.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football entered its second week of Big Ten play with several question marks across its roster, mainly due to injuries suffered in a win over Illinois last week.

Junior wide receiver David Bell, who missed last week due to a concussion, was on the field warming up with the Boilermakers' receivers ahead of the team's game with Minnesota. The star pass-catcher leads the team with 21 receptions, 319 yards and three touchdowns.

Junior running back King Doerue, who didn't play last game as a result of what coach Jeff Brohm called a medical condition, was out on the field warming up as well. He'll lead a backfield that has struggled to pick up yards on the ground in recent weeks.

On the defensive side of the ball, senior defensive end DaMarcus Mitchell and junior defensive tackle Branson Deen were both in uniform. Both players sustained injuries in the team's victory over the Fighting Illini.

Junior cornerback Cory Trice, who Brohm said the team would hope to have back for its game against Iowa after the bye week, was also warming up with the secondary. He missed the last two weeks with an ankle injury.

Junior tight end Payne Durham is out for Saturday's game, which was expected. Sophomore Garrett Miller will start in his place.

Purdue and Minnesota are scheduled to kick off at noon ET at Ross-Ade Stadium. As of Saturday morning, Purdue is predicted to be a 2.5-point favorite, according to the SIsportsbook.com website. The over/under is 46.5 points.

