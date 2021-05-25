Purdue Football Lands Junior College Transfer PrinceJames Boyd Jr.

PrinceJamesJr. is a 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive tackle. He'll have four years of eligibility with Purdue football after spending time at Independence Community College in Independence, Kansas.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue football program added another interior defensive lineman to the team on Tuesday with the commitment of PrinceJames Boyd Jr. from Independence Community College in Independence, Kansas.

Boyd is a 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive tackle and a native of New Haven, Connecticut.

During the 2021 season, Boyd appeared in five games while registering three solo tackles and four assists to average 1.4 tackles per game. Before playing at Independence, Boyd played one season at Milford Academy, a post-secondary school in New Berlin, New York.

Independence finished the season with a 5-2 record. The program also appeared on Seasons 3 and 4 of the Netflix documentary "Last Chance U," a show that follows junior college players during their football season.

Boyd originally committed to North Texas on May 17 but flipped his decision when the Boilermakers extended an offer.

Purdue's newest transfer addition played at Hillhouse High School and has highlights of his senior season linked to his social media. To watch the video, CLICK HERE.

Recent Stories From Boilermakers Country

PFF RANKS FBS PROGRAMS: Pro Football Focus ranked all FBS teams ahead of the 2021 college football season, and it including six Big Ten programs in its top-25. CLICK HERE

Pro Football Focus ranked all FBS teams ahead of the 2021 college football season, and it including six Big Ten programs in its top-25. IOWA'S BOHANNON ASSAULTED: Iowa senior Jordan Bohannon was assaulted at a bar early Sunday morning. He was treated for what was said to be a serious head injury. CLICK HERE

Iowa senior Jordan Bohannon was assaulted at a bar early Sunday morning. He was treated for what was said to be a serious head injury. PURDUE RESULTS, SCHEDULE, STANDINGS: This past weekend, Purdue baseball won three of four against Minnesota in Minneapolis, junior Cole Bradley was named individual champion at the NCAA Golf Regionals and more. CLICK HERE

This past weekend, Purdue baseball won three of four against Minnesota in Minneapolis, junior Cole Bradley was named individual champion at the NCAA Golf Regionals and more. PURDUE BASEBALL DROPS SERIES FINALE: Purdue baseball dropped the final game of a four-game series with Minnesota on Sunday in walk-off fashion. The Boilermakers end their season in a three-team pod in West Lafayette. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!