Purdue Baseball Drops Series Finale Against Minnesota 9-8

Purdue baseball dropped the final game of a four-game series with Minnesota on Sunday in walk-off fashion. The Boilermakers end their season in a three-team pod in West Lafayette.

After taking three games in a row against Minnesota, Purdue baseball lost the final matchup of a four-game series in walk-off fashion.

The Boilermakers overcame two different two-run deficits, but the Golden Gophers recorded four singles and three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to take a 9-8 victory on Sunday in Minneapolis.

Purdue, now 14-25 on the season, registered 10 or more hits in all four games of the series. The Boilermakers did not record a hit in the sixth inning while managing to score four runs.

On the shoulders of five walks, a batter hit by a pitch and a sacrifice fly game Purdue its seventh inning of three or more runs in the series. The four-run frame gave the Boilermakers an 8-6 lead before two scoreless innings.

With a two-run lead in the ninth inning, Purdue hadn't allowed a hit since Minnesota senior Ronald Sweeny hammered a three-run home run in the sixth inning.

After registering a quick out by catching redshirt senior Jack Wassel between second and third, the Boilermakers gave up three straight singles, which tied the game 8-8.

With just one out on the board, Purdue junior pitcher Ricky Castro hit a Minnesota batter with a pitch, advancing the game-winning run to third base. The Golden Gophers scored in a walk-off win after a wild pitch.

Despite overcoming deficits of 2-0 and 6-4, Purdue's walk-off loss was the program's first since March 2020 against North Carolina. The neutral-site game was also played in Minneapolis.

Purdue's final games of the season will take place between May 27 and May 30 as part of a three-team pod with Minnesota and Penn State at Alexander Field in West Lafayette.

Recent Stories From Boilermakers Country

BIG TEN 2020 REVENUE: The Big Ten's total revenue dropped in 2020, but it was still about $40 million higher than the SEC. The conference lowered payouts to its 12 longest-standing members by about $1.3 million per school to $54.3 million. CLICK HERE

The Big Ten's total revenue dropped in 2020, but it was still about $40 million higher than the SEC. The conference lowered payouts to its 12 longest-standing members by about $1.3 million per school to $54.3 million. PURDUE BASEBALL LIGHTS UP THE SCOREBOARD: Purdue leadoff hitter Mike Bolton Jr. scored four times in a 17-4 victory over Minnesota on Saturday. The Boilermakers recorded a season-high 19 hits. CLICK HERE

Purdue leadoff hitter Mike Bolton Jr. scored four times in a 17-4 victory over Minnesota on Saturday. The Boilermakers recorded a season-high 19 hits. PURDUE DB RE-ENTERS TRANSFER PORTAL: Geovonte' Howard originally put his name in the transfer portal before the team's season finale against Indiana in December. He re-entered the portal on Saturday. CLICK HERE

Geovonte' Howard originally put his name in the transfer portal before the team's season finale against Indiana in December. He re-entered the portal on Saturday. SIMINGTON RECORDS FOUR HITS AGAINST TERRAPINS: Purdue senior Miles Simington is the first Boilermaker to hit multiple grand slams in his career since Kyle Johnson. He was a triple away from a cycle in the victory over Minnesota on Friday. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!